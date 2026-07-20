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Kenneth Griffith's avatar
Kenneth Griffith
2h

Given that the USA has clearly been supplying Ukraine with targeting coordinates and many other forms of assistance since the start of the 2022 Ukraine War, turnabout is fair play.

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Aelwed Bell's avatar
Aelwed Bell
2h

Trump, you better ask your puppet master to let you withdraw from the Persian Gulf. You are getting your ass kicked. Keep at it and you'll really be sorry. Leave the Middle East in full. You lost and there is nothing the US can do about it.

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