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Elena's avatar
Elena
17h

The real news of the day is that Finland is talking about changing its laws to allow nuclear weapons on its territory - I think the legislation is under consideration. This is an existential threat, and the alt media can hardly be troubled to speak of it at all. Credit to Alex Christoforou for at least mentioning it.

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
17hEdited

How could this happen? John Phelan was a major contributor to Orange.

There were plenty of people kicked around and out who wholeheartedly supported Orange Man prior. As far as the extreme risks involved with the US Navy sailing into the PERSIAN GULF or landing on Persian soil, those are fairly obvious. I would not blame any military leader second guessing Orange Man for being pushed into absurdly difficult acts there. Recall the two C-130s and the sad fate of related hardware recently. Word is that Orange was hysterical and he had to be locked out of the situation room at the (Formerly) White House so he was certainly not micromanaging the action at that moment. But the pressure on the secretary of peace, etc. was there.

Another issue is the unstable behavior of Orange and/or his handlers. Erratic actions might scare some nations for a while but Persia seems to have passed this period behind, sorry. When Israhell and the US attacked they gave Iran the ultimate tool to fight back and Iran was not shy to use that tool, Hormuz. To break the Persian control on Hormuz might be and extremely difficult military act, hard to predict if it can be done at all. Keep in mind: In a war where one party is forced to fight with $1 million missiles against $20,000 drones unpredictability will always be a factor.

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