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Phillip Badger's avatar
Phillip Badger
10h

When The Atlantic Council is the voice of reason, you know you’re way up Shit Creek.

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GM's avatar
GM
10h

Until Iran starts taking out the likes of Trump and Netanyahu, their families, the Western/Jewish oligarchs and their families, etc., this will continue.

That's the only way to impose deterrence.

Blowing up shit in Jordan and the Gulf countries, or even in Israel, doesn't enforce any deterrence.

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