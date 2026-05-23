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J. Lashley's avatar
J. Lashley
12h

Bloomberg saying it could be as bad as 2008 is one of the biggest under-sells I have ever seen.

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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
12h

Brian Berletic -

IRAN - The US isn't trying to open the Strait of Hormuz - it is literally blockading it

and perpetuating a war that ensures insecurity around it indefinitely. The US is

engaged in a controlled demolition of Middle East energy exports

and a large part of the global economy dependent on those exports. It is playing games

to manage prices and markets as it does so - NOT trying to find a way "out" of

consequences everyone in Washington knew about before launching

the most recent war of aggression. The US simply doesn't want things to collapse

overnight - just like it managed Europe's decoupling from Russian energy (which is still

taking place). Theories otherwise are based entirely on believing US statements

face value, as if the US is in the habit of telling the truth especially when things are going

poorly? And yes, the US would rather pretend a bumbling president caused all of this

by "accident" than admit it is deliberately imploding Asian energy sources

and thus Asia's economy and beyond (just like it has to Europe already). That's why

elections, the White House and the US Congress exist - a layer between the actual

interests running US policy and the public - to serve as scapegoats and excuses easily

disposed of and replaced every 4-8 years.

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