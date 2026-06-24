Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elena Newton's avatar
Elena Newton
7h

Jesus Christ. Of COURSE the US has greenlit the latest attacks. Not a singe one happens without US intelligence and targeting. The west is betting on more "perpetual weakness" from Putin, and that's a damn good bet. They'll attack Belarus on the same theory, and who thinks Putin will stand up more for Lukashenko than he does for Russians? Which is not at all. Defeat looms.

Reply
Share
16 replies
Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
7h

‘Latest Surge in Attacks on Russia Was "Encouraged" by Trump’

It is most likely true. Before this statement was made (if it was made) it was surely cleared with Zelinsky and that guy would not want to cross Trump for sure. He was likely authorized by Trump to make the statement. Once we break down the two wars, Iran and Ukraine, and analyze Trump’s actual acts without paying any attention to rhetoric, the story is simple and obvious. He is driving for monetary gain plus the dissolution of the Russian Federation. In Iran he had similar high goals but the Iranians called his cards and he did not have a winning hand. His original plan was to run over some critical countries on this planet and arrive too China and Cuba with his victorious armies. The plan is already a failure.

Reply
Share
5 replies
222 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture