Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vasilios's avatar
Vasilios
6h

The west has been mocking Russian Vacuum tubes for decades. I always recall the engineer who struggled to understand why the most modern Soviet plane, the Foxbat, was using 1960's era tech. After a year of head scratching, he realized that unlike solid-state tech, vacuum tubes are immune to EMP pulses...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
abcdefg's avatar
abcdefg
6hEdited

Another busy week Simplicius. Thanks for the updates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
209 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture