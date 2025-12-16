Another day, another round of war-mongering, fear-mongering, and propaganda from the panic-stricken Eurocrats who are desperate to whitewash Ukraine’s collapse with the “Russia invades Europe” narrative:

The “sons and daughters” of Great Britain must be ready to fight against Russia, said the UK’s Air Chief Marshal and Chief of the Defence Staff, Richard Nayton, according to SkyNews. According to him, there is a risk of a Russian attack on the UK, and it is necessary to inform the country’s civilian population, “families and households” about how to prepare for “a whole range of real physical threats”. “The situation is more dangerous than I have ever known in my career,” Nayton stated.

Some of the brazen attempts are reaching such levels of absurdity as to be hardly believable. Check this latest and see if your head doesn’t swivel off its post:

Russia has employed “gig worker” saboteurs to carry out attacks across Europe — including trying to bomb US-bound cargo planes, derail trains and even poison water supplied, according to a shocking new report. An analysis of a series of deniable hybrid attacks and sabotages occurring across Europe in recent years have pointed to a web of freelancers employed by Russian agents to test the continent’s vulnerabilities for war, experts told the Financial Times. Keir Giles, a Russia expert at the Chatham House think tank, warned that the attacks that have been made public are only the tip of the iceberg, warning European officials that the incidents cannot be simply brushed aside as sabotages by individual actors.

One hardly even needs to examine the nonexistent ‘evidence’ to infer how full of bunk this story is.

CBS’s 60 Minutes did a full story on the German army’s rearmament and training for the presumed coming war the elites are so desperate to hatch. Check the full video here.

German TV has even taken to making fun of Russia’s so-called coming invasion of their country:

Part of the segment on Rheinmetall, and how ‘great’ the company is now doing:

Too bad the same doesn’t go for the remainder of the German industry:

Volkswagen will stop manufacturing vehicles at its site in Dresden after Tuesday, marking the first time in the carmaker’s 88-year history that it will close production in Germany. The closure of the plant’s production line comes as Europe’s largest auto manufacturer is under cash flow pressure as a result of weak China sales and demand in Europe as well as US tariffs weighing on sales in America.

The European cabal has even trotted out the new Ukrainian British MI6 head, Blaise Metreweli, whose direct Nazi lineage we covered here.

Seems the EU is turning into a kind of matriarchal suicide cult, like something out of the Dune universe. At least some of our more lucid and sane remnants are starting to have the right idea:

The latest ‘negotiations’ circus has yielded a Ukrainian “concession” of no NATO membership, but still no withdrawal of troops from the Donbass.

‘Neither de jure or de facto will we recognize Donbass as Russian’ — Zelensky

Funnily enough, rumors that Russia is fine with Ukraine joining the EU have spurred some criticisms from the pro-Russian commentariat. But why would Russia have any issue with Ukraine joining the EU? It’s a solid win-win scenario given that Ukraine’s admission to the decrepit bloc would doom it once and for all and be a net negative for everyone involved, and a huge positive for Russia.

To end this section, we have a most fitting video from today wherein Zelensky’s translator apparently goofed in confusing the words ‘troops’ with the Ukrainian word for ‘corpses’, which sounds very similar, leaving Zelensky to ostensibly announce that NATO and EU corpses will be lining the demarcation line after the ‘ceasefire’—a kind of Freudian slip that’s far more accurate than its authors may ever have the clarity of realizing:

Ironically, Germany’s Merz attempted to slimily guilt trip Russia into accepting a Christmas truce—desperate for any tiny breath of reprieve for the deteriorating AFU:

German Chancellor Merz proposed to Russia to declare a Christmas truce: “Maybe the Russian government still has remnants of humanity left, and it will leave people alone for a few days. This could be the beginning of peace.”

The major story continues to be Russia’s crippling strikes on the Ukrainian energy grid which is beginning to get urgent attention at the major propaganda farms of the MSM. Today from WaPo:

Summary:

Kyiv and eastern Ukraine are close to a complete power outage, The Washington Post reports, citing sources. “We are now one step away from a complete power outage in Kyiv,” said a person familiar with the situation in the energy crisis. The electricity transmission systems from the west, where generation is currently concentrated, to the east are at risk of failure, which threatens to divide the country into two parts. “We are, if not on the brink of” a complete power outage in the east of the country, “then very close to it,” said a senior European diplomat. The Kremlin is also “pursuing a different strategy of creating [energy] islands,” so that individual regions “are cut off from any electricity generation and electricity supplies, as well as from the existing transmission system.” Experts were unable to predict how many attacks Russia would need to bring the situation to this point. Ukrainian air defense is also weakened, which could complicate the protection of the rest of the energy system.

The tone appears a bit more serious compared to the winter of 2024—read the underlined below from the article:

WaPo goes on to admit that Zelensky’s energy ceasefire bid was a desperate last-ditch ploy to stave off total energy collapse:

One solution proposed by Kyiv could be an energy ceasefire, in which Russia would halt its attacks on energy infrastructure and Ukraine end its long-range attacks on Russia oil and gas infrastructure. On Thursday and Friday, Ukraine’s security services said Ukrainian drones attacked and shut down a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea.

Except that the attacks on Russia’s oil and gas have dwindled of late and do not seem to be causing any even remote consternation to Russia’s thriving energy sector—so, why would Russia even humor such a trifling request?

“We’re reacting as fast as we can but it’s getting more and more difficult,” said Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company. “We’ve lost a significant proportion of our capacity. A key focus now is to find replacement equipment in different parts of Europe, which we can deliver to Ukraine quickly. The most important parts are transformers and gas compressors.”

The biggest question at this point for Ukraine in general is, how much of the current ‘status quo’ is a terminal end-game ‘normalcy bias’, wherein things appear functional until a sudden, total systemic collapse simply sends things spiraling out of control overnight?

The only question is whether Russia wants to effect such a ‘total collapse’ of the Ukrainian grid, or simply take the grid to the very edge as we’ve mused previously, in order to have a kind of final hammer of judgment hanging over Ukraine to utilize swiftly at any given, needed moment.

Zelensky himself today admitted that not a single power plant in the country has remained untouched by Russian strikes, a kind of mind-blowing fact when you think about it:

From ‘Chairman of Ukraine’s Union of Utility Service Consumers’:

⚡️Kiev is preparing for massive power outages of up to 20–22 hours a day during freezing temperatures The head of the Union of Utility Service Consumers, Popenko, warned that within one to two weeks, with forecast temperatures around −5°C, residents of Kiev could be left without electricity for 20–22 hours per day. Power outages in the capital already reach up to 16 hours even at above-freezing temperatures. Ukraine is close to a near-total power blackout in Kiev and the eastern part of the country, The Washington Post writes.

Listen carefully below:

Odessa and other regions don’t seem far behind:

And there are now reports that Russia is preparing a massive new energy strike for tomorrow night, as Tu-95 bombers carrying Kh-101 missiles are said to be in final preparation stages.

Moving on to some frontline updates.

The biggest news once more comes out of Gulyaipole where Russian troops broke past the center which they had reached last time, and now appear to be storming the final western portion of the city on the other side of the Haichur river:

But in all honesty, the even bigger story is how Russian troops have already broken past the Gulyaipole MSR and defensive line, and are pushing west to the next line—from Suriyak maps:

Report on the assault and capture of Varvarivka, seen in the map below just north of Gulyaipole:

In the wider view, we can see Russian troops have already breached past the main Pokrovske-Gulyaipole logistics life line and are pushing toward the Orokhov-Novomykolaivka one:

The space between the two is just another empty space full of fields that will likely be rolled up extremely quickly, just as the previous such space was between the Yanchur and Haichur rivers.

Don’t be surprised if another couple months or less, the entire area shaded in blue will be swept away by the Russian juggernaut:

For reference, the two small yellow circles above (representing the villages of Sosnivka and Temyrivka) were captured in August and September of 2025. That means in about three-ish months, Russian forces traversed across that dead space toward the current Haichur river line, which is already being breached. In fact, Komar—which you can see just east of the yellow circles—was captured in June, so you can see every three months or so, Russian forces expand westward at a similar clip.

The pace is now much faster though, and seems to be accelerating, which means it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the blue-shaded area can be taken in one-and-a-half to two months or less.

At this pace, Zaporozhye city would be reached in nine months or less. And once that is reached, interesting possibilities open up. I had once written how Zaporozhye city may provide one of Russia’s only reliable gateways across the Dnieper, given that it has several strong bridges and a dam roadway to allow Russian troops to cross to the other side, which could facilitate occupation of the Dnieper’s western bank which could result in the eventual capture of Nikolayev and Odessa.

The last major update we’ll cover is to show how fast Russian troops have not only captured Seversk, but already bypassed far to its west:

Seversk direction. The Russian army is advancing “on the shoulders” of the fleeing enemy, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine were quickly pushed back from the chalk quarry on the side of Svyato-Pokrovsky, and our troops entered Reznikovka from the start, where the fighting began. Here, along the Sukhaya River, you can walk through the villages of Reznikovka and Kaleniki to reach Rai-Aleksandrovka.

Recall that Seversk itself was taken in only a week, its final capture being just two days ago. Now look how far Russian troops are already advancing past the western edges of the city.

If this is a sign of the environment’s lack of defenses after the fall of the highly fortified Seversk, then it surely paints a dismal picture for Ukraine because between this area and Slavyansk lies nothing but empty farmland with hardly a couple small hamlets scattered around:

Here’s what the highway and Ukraine’s supply line between Izyum-Slavyansk now looks like.

That being said, the Russian command in this region has long been criticized for lacking, so we have to wait and see how successful they will be moving past the stronghold’s ruins into more favorable territory.

—

A final video to cap the report.

Russian ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin candidly dismisses all the “plans” and “deals” charade and says outright that, at this point, Russia needs only Ukraine’s complete surrender:

