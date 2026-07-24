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Bill's avatar
Bill
19h

There is an old British expression: "What is good for the goose, is good for the gander." NATO directing Ukraine to hit Russian ports and ships carrying oil is also impacting food supply transport, tractors and other necessities for life. Now Russia is hitting Ukraine ports and ships, Ukraine cries foul. It would be laughable if it wasn't so sad that NATO is fighting to the last Ukrainian!

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Jullianne's avatar
Jullianne
19h

Hell, and we thought only the US led hegemon had the power(for which read, 'right'!) to hold the world economy hostage to its own interests. Looks like the multi-polar world is slowly emerging from its chrysalis.

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