Something very odd is happening with Trump and the Epstein case.

It’s a topic pundits have churned to mud and one I was not keen on wading into, owing to the general banality of it all. But at this point, with Trump’s increasingly cagey rhetoric, I can’t help but react to the ominous odor of his actions.

We’ll dispense with recounting the entire chronicle of Trump’s erstwhile Epstein interest juxtaposed against his abrupt about face—one that, some have noted, directly followed Netanyahu’s state visit.

And when I called the topic banal before, I meant only in the sense of how tedious the discussions had gotten, and how predictable it had become for most commentators to feel the need to insert their twopence into the fray.

I tried to resist the urge as long as possible—but things have come to a head. Contrary to its surface banality, the topic is actually of existential relevance. Because it dovetails with things which strike at the very heart of the rot eating away at America.

Trump’s apparent coverup of the Epstein case symbolizes several important things, all of which are critical to the Republic.