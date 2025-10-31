Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

The US hardly needs crypto to foist its debt onto the rest of the world. That has been the dollar's function since 1972. I was disappointed by reports that China will be relaxing its rare earth licensing restrictions, and I hope that's false. It would be a mighty blow to US imperialism for those restrictions to be enforced, and there's never going to be a better time to do it.

There seems to be a tremendous confabulation of the different assets lumped into the word 'crypto'. One is bitcoin, a deflationary currency and store of wealth that has diminishing new supply backed by energy; two is stablecoins, digital currencies pegged to the dollar and backed by a basket of assets including US Treasuries; and three crypto currencies, a variety of projects ranging from ponzi schemes and rug pulls, to blockchains for tokenization of assets.

The scheme the Russian minister was referring to involved stablecoins. The scheme would be to promote these stablecoins as digital dollars, have them purchased all over the world, and the holders would therefore be propping up the US bond market unknowingly, and then when these stablecoins inevitably de-peg from the dollar, the whole world will share in having their wealth devalued overnight.

