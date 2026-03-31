Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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carolyn kostopoulos's avatar
carolyn kostopoulos
4h

this may sound awful but i'm rooting for Iran. i'd love to see the USA leave with it's tail between it's legs and a good shiner. i'm tired of living in an Empire; i just want to try living in a country for a change!

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Cheryl Shepherd's avatar
Cheryl Shepherd
4h

So basically the POTUS is a senile sore loser with the ethics of Darth Vader and the maturity of a 2 year old throwing a tantrum. Yet in the august halls of the Imperium, no one is resorting to the 25th amendment. The sickness is far worse than the unravelling of one man, the entire system is corrupt and insane.

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