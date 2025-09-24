As I was writing the previous report, Trump had tweeted something which has nearly “broken the internet”—at least the Russo-Ukrainian political side of it. I figured it would be more fitting to do a quick separate article on the matter, given that it seemed immediately obvious to me what was happening, and required no further rumination.

Yes, ol’ Devious Don has shocked the world with a new “180-degree turn” on Ukraine, as expressed in his latest diatribe-as-tweet. In it, the Donald suddenly reverses course to fully back Ukraine fighting on and retaking all of its ‘historic’ land from Russia to the 1991 borders and even beyond, as he implies Ukraine could perhaps even march on Moscow, taking cues from Yushchenko’s latest enlightened turn.

Some even see this as a kind of major declaration of war against Russia, and proof that the US will now funnel every imaginable weapon, and do everything in its power to “defeat” Russia in this mother-of-all-proxies .

Without further ado, the scandalous screed in question:

It has unleashed a torrent of teeth-gnashing “told-you-sos”, “fell-for-it-again-award” disbursals, and other “gotcha” slams from the doomer corner which considers the decisive tweet as the triumphal vindication of their long-held narrative that Trump would end up escalating to wage war on Russia.

But, being ever the contrarian, I must beg to differ on this view, as there are clear signs of something entirely different going on, if you read between the lines—and maybe even if you don’t.

My thoughts: