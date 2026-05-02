It seems each passing day begins with some new revelations of the true scale of Iran’s damage against US in the brief conflict. This is natural, of course, given that the immediate M.O. is to always downplay any losses for the “invincible” US military machine. It’s scary to think what we’ll learn as time passes, particularly on the touchy subject of US human losses.

The latest report was brought by CNN, which shared a segment about how 16 US bases were emptied and heavily damaged by attacks which were “much more sophisticated” than previously thought or anticipated:

“The majority of US military installations in the region have been damaged, and some of them are completely unusable now.”

The report above insinuates that the mythic shield of invincibility of the US has been shattered, particularly in the eyes of US’s key regional allies, which—like Saudi Arabia in this case—no longer view the security pacts with the US as “impregnable”. In short, Gulf allies have been made front row witnesses to the US’s unclothing as a paper tiger, and they are no longer satisfied with relying purely on the US’s protection: they will now view “hedging” their security as the natural safe option, perhaps by reestablishing dialogue and better relations with Iran after the war is truly done.

This was immediately corroborated by NYT in their latest:

With uncharacteristic insightfulness the article argues that the amalgamation of US “tactical” victories in Iran did not lead to any strategic victory, and has somehow contradictorily left Iran in the stronger negotiating position.

The reason, they aptly explain, is that the US has been exposed as woefully unprepared for modern warfare.

America has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on ships and planes that are good at defeating competitors’ ships and planes but ineffective against cheaper, mass-produced weapons. The American economy does not have the industrial capacity to produce enough of the weapons and equipment it does need. And the country has struggled to fix these problems because of a sclerotic government and a consolidated defense industry that resists change.

NYT’s amateurishly rudimentary solution, however, is wrong. It is the middling dilettante analyst’s self-important position that the US merely needs to transition toward producing cheaper, mass-produceable drones and other armaments, just like Iran does, in order to win conflicts of the future. This is not even close to reality, and exposes the parochial conceptions of mediocre rubes who simply do not understand the true mechanics of warfare.

Even if the US had millions of tiny, cheap drones, what, pray tell, would they do with them against Iran? What targets would those drones possibly hit that could change the calculus against a country that has gone underground and siloed and decentralized away everything of worth? Russia is now decades ahead of the US or any other Western country in actualizing these very prescriptions and where has it gotten Russia?

All Ukraine had to do was decentralize its armed forces and critical industries into a vapor-like “mosaic”, and hundreds of nightly drones every single day for several years straight have still not achieved strategic victory for Russia. Iran has even less targets to be hit than Ukraine, considering the vast amount of resources the country has poured into fabricating entire underground cities for its military-industrial apparatus. What could a bunch of cheap FPVs and OWA-UAVs possibly do against an enemy with fierce resistance, and a territorially huge and dispersed country that limits warhead size for drones having to travel long distances?

The fact is, the “gear” and “wonder-weapon” fetishism of the technologists and technocrats who run the MIC is out of control. They believe you can “buy” your way into victory against anyone, and there is no more asinine an assertion.

I will say something extremely controversial: Modern warfare at its heart is not technological; it is ideological.

Victory is won by the nation with the greatest moral-spiritual alignment and unity, not the nation with the most gizmos, gadgets, and fancy “cheap” toys. In fact, if you did a study you’d likely find there is an inverse correlation between higher technological fetishization of the military-industrial apparatus and an attendant lower moral-spiritual fiber of its people. This process is not an “accident”, but a natural self-evolving feedback loop between a people and their culture’s slow detachment from unifying cultural principles toward the void-filling materialism that naturally sprouts like weeds in a patch of dead lawn.

The West is in serious cultural decline, and must increasingly rely on gimmicky ‘techne’ to prop up the diminishing and depleted ‘passionarity’ (to borrow Gumilev’s term, from his concept of ethnogenesis) which can no longer move the world by its own sheer cultural inertia and vitality, and must now resort to heavy-handed force using a crude and limited set of technical instruments.

Just listen to excerpts of Trump’s speech from tonight, wherein he bragged that after finishing off Iran, he will send USS Scaredy Abe to Cuba to take over the country “almost immediately”. But the shocking part comes at around 1:15, wherein he smugly gloats that the US is in fact a pirate nation—something to be proud of, apparently, in Trump’s novel world view:

It exposes the absolute barrenness, the total bankruptcy of American moral-spiritual fiber at this late hour of the nation’s terminal decline.

But while Trump was bragging about his pirate navy’s formidable prowess, another US Arleigh Burke destroyer “mysteriously” went up in flames:

Washington — A fire broke out Tuesday on the USS Higgins, a guided-missile destroyer and a mainstay of the Navy’s forward presence in Asia, according to U.S. officials. The fire knocked out electricity and propulsion on the destroyer, one of the officials told CBS News, speaking under condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Of course, this was to be expected:

Details regarding what sections of the ship were damaged and how long it will take to repair were also not available.

Just another in a long line of naval “accidents” and mystery fires.

Trump has now directly confirmed the reports that he is considering a final “blowout strike” option against Iran:

First, let us again point out just how cravenly hypocritical it is for Trump and his admin to repeatedly criticize Iran for being a “disjointed leadership” whose members are not negotiating the way he wants. He’s the one that turned them into a “disjointed leadership” by taking out the previous set even when it was fully understood by his own intel agencies that hardliners would inevitably replace them.

As he points out above, he’s considering what is assumed to be a final “last hurrah” blowout attack on Iran’s civilian infrastructure presumably to call it a day. Days of reports about his agencies “studying” how Iran would “react” to a declaration of victory by the US tells us that Trump wants to bare the US military machine’s pitted, yellowed fangs one last time before quickly exiting stage left.

Yesterday’s report:

BREAKING: Israel is preparing to announce the failure of Iran negotiations, with the US giving Israel immediate authorization to strike Iran's energy facilities after the announcement, per Channel 12.

Let’s cap off this brief update with another congressional circus worthy of a comedy skit.

This time, Senator Blumenthal sticks shifty Pete with a question which highlights the parodic absurdity of this administration’s messaging via an increasingly decrepit commander-in-chief. Blumenthal invokes Trump’s Iran-Ukraine flub-up from yesterday, but appears to not intuit that it was infact a flub, pressing Kegsbreath on it with stone-faced sobriety. When Pete hilariously continues the answer along the Iranian line, the two appear to exist in parallel dimensions with a surreal farcicality:

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