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Aelwed Bell's avatar
Aelwed Bell
14h

Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran. All lost. Millions of deaths, disrupted lives and human misery... billions in property damage... trillions of dollars wasted on warfare. GO AMERICA! What a great history you have. Doesn't matter who the President is, or what the composition of Congress is... it's always war war war. Insanity.

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The Spectre's avatar
The Spectre
15hEdited

Russian diplomats and intelligence says further American/Israeli attack is being prepared and is inevitable. Trump is compromised by Natanyahu. Vance is too weak to oppose.

EU won't stop, they would only escalate. On false flag some of them would directly fight in Ukraine and help to take Strait of Hormuz. Russia will have to retaliate on Rzeszow airport, Iran will strike airports in the other countries associated with the USA.

Israel will use dirty nuclear tacticals in Iran with mass murder and migration from the region. In Bushehr nuclear power plant in North Iran, "there are about 72 tons of nuclear fuel in the reactor's active zone, and more than 200 tons of spent elements in the spent fuel pools. The destruction of the cooling systems will lead to a meltdown of the active zone and a massive release of radionuclides." Just matter of waiting for wind from North, to cover all Iran territory with radioactive dust. That will be moving East, covering India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia. Here entry from 23.03, when Bushehr was attacked by Israelis. https://t.me/Slavyangrad/159576

So Turkey will have no choice but leave NATO and associate with Russia, China and create formal global military alliance. Turkey is being pushed to Russia for a nuclear umbrella.

American blockade of Malacca Strait (with it's 29% global oil flow) and probably Singapore (with the world's largest container port) is the next, yet still this year. Densely populated cities in the region will be bombed.

That is just the beginning of 3 WW, will spread into many localised wars and will last several years, when the USA would have to give up

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