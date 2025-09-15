Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GM's avatar
GM
8hEdited

>Trump Finally Outwits Europe and the Neocons on Ukraine?

Stop it, please.

I understand very well why you, The Duran, and many others feel the need to stick to the charade of Trump the rebel who valiantly resists the neocons -- it comes down to the simple fact that the MAGA zombies form the major component of the income stream of most of right-leaning Western "alternative media", and if you tell them that Trump is not resisting any neocons, but is a neocon himself, and the ugliest and most rabid of them all so far, then they are more likely to abandon you than to accept that truth.

But that doesn't change the objective facts. Such as:

1) Did Trump gloat publicly on social media about the sneak attack on Iran? Oh, yes, he did.

2) Did he then continue with the most aggressive and blatantly violent foreign policy the world has ever seen from the US and from any other country not named Israel since Germany and Japan in the 1930s and 1940s? Yes, he did. Against Iran, now Venezuela, etc.

3) Was Russian strategic aviation attacked on June 1st? Which could not have happened without the CIA being in on it, likely orchestrating it? Yes, it was, and it was after Trump passive aggressively threatened on social media about "very bad things" happening to Russia.

4) Did the US just approve sending 3,500 short to medium-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, with no restrictions on targeting, i.e. something much more aggressive than what Biden did? Yes, that happened too.

5) Engels airbase was bombed in March under Trump too.

And many other such events, plus the general factor that no other president has given such a blank check to Israel, not even the previous one, nor done it so openly and blatantly.

So how can anyone in their mind or with serious commitment to objective reporting continue with the "Trump is not a neocon" narrative? Well, see above...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
63 replies by Simplicius and others
Cheryl Shepherd's avatar
Cheryl Shepherd
8h

This pipeline operation is not like the others. In Avdiivka and Sudzha, the pipeline went under enemy positions to emerge in the enemy rear. In the case of the operation north of Kupiansk, the entire pipeline was under Russian held positions. So we are no longer avoiding enemy soldiers, this was a long pipeline journey solely to avoid enemy UAVs.

The war is inexorably shifting in Russia's favour, but it is getting more complicated rather than less. Continuous advances in drone warfare make manoeuvre warfare increasingly difficult. Thus, the big arrow offensives cannot be done without unacceptable losses in men and materiel. So attrition warfare it will be until the military, political, or economic collapse of Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Simplicius
244 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture