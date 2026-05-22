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Denis's avatar
Denis
4hEdited

It wouldn't surprise me if the US backs away from Iran because it has nothing to gain and a lot to lose. The US economy can't afford the risk of a greater conflict with Iran. The cost-benefit doesn't fit. Trump has already practically destroyed himself in the midterms. He's on a tight leash politically. His allies in the Middle East are telling him to pull back at the risk of facing economic armageddon if the desalination plants and oil infrastructure are destroyed. Israel, on the other hand, wants to extend the war with Iran. I suspect Trump wants an exit plan despite the double-talk bravado he speaks.

There's too much at stake for the global economy to mess around with intensifying conflict in the Middle East. I think this conflict will de-escalate. If I'm wrong, well, here comes $200 or more per barrel of oil, the UAE uninhabitable, and shortages globally on a scale too deep to fathom.

Iran demonstrated that it doesn't need an atomic bomb to defend itself because it has enough missiles and drones to light up the entire Middle East. Either they all get along, or they all blow up together. A detente in the Middle East has been established.

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Natalia's avatar
Natalia
4h

I think Brian Berletic's argument makes more sense every day. "The US isn't trying to open the Strait of Hormuz - it is literally blockading it and perpetuating a war that ensures insecurity around it indefinitely. The US is engaged in a controlled demolition of Middle East energy exports and a large part of the global economy. It is playing games to manage prices and markets as it does so - NOT trying to find a way "out" of consequences everyone in Washington knew about before launching the most recent war of aggression."

Check out Mario Nawfal's interview with Chris Martenson at the 41:37 min mark it show's a video of Elon Musk (when he was running DOGE) about the "magic money computers" he found.

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