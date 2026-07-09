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Nibinay's avatar
Nibinay
10h

I made a comment about a week ago describing a conversation I had with a Russian about their frustrations with the war and it lines up with this article. For the most part they were frustrated with how slow things were going and the increasingly intrusive behavior of the law enforcement related to the war domestically. They didn't want to just sign anything to finish it, they want total defeat of Ukraine. My message in that post was that it's been 4 years and Russia only now seems to be seriously destroying Ukraine gas infrastructure. That doesn't really sell to Russians right now. They're thinking "why didn't you do this 3 years ago?". I'm personally very interested to get an understanding of what Putin/Russias timeline for Victory looks like. I'm not sure they have another 4 years of support for the slow grind.

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Bakelite72's avatar
Bakelite72
10h

Simplicius -- I doubt that Ukraine's drones have been following the "Volvo" river. I believe that would lead them to Sweden 😉

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