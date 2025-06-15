Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna's avatar
Anna
1dEdited

Israel’s amoral and shameless wars of aggression and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians are the judaic values in action. The judaic education at large is deeply flawed and generates the inordinate numbers of vicious liars and criminals of all sorts.

It is obvious for all intelligent and decent persons that zionism is a criminal cult that must be banned worldwide

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
85 replies
Ensign Dilligaf's avatar
Ensign Dilligaf
1d

Also predictably, Is-ra-el is now frantically waving the bloody shirt: "Dere killin' chiddruns!!!!!"

My reading of the American mood, albeit somewhat warped by the algos, is no one who is not elected to a high US office or a pathetic paid gatekeeping shill has any interest in getting involved any further. Of course, that's never restrained the foreign elites in charge in the least.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
886 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture