Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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Cj Gustafson's avatar
Cj Gustafson
15h

I can't imagine the gulf states having any military might of their own to throw at Iran. It reminds me a lot of European leaders threatening Russia with military action. They are all just vassals.

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Elena's avatar
Elena
15h

"...the US did not in fact authorize or participate in these unilateral Israeli strikes, despite earliest reports indicating they were done in tandem. Rumors filtered in throughout the day until Trump finally confirmed it himself "

Trump never "confirms" anything. He's a pathological liar who can only ASSERT things which are usually lies, and in this case the assertion is patently unbelievable.

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