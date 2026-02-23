Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

User's avatar
ThermalVision's avatar
ThermalVision
1d

All this could've been avoided if Iran had built the bomb. They have no one but themselves to blame for continually inviting the demons in. I just hope that the Iranian people don't have to pay the ultimate price for their leaders' incompetence.

On a hopefully unrelated note, Israel conducted an underground nuclear test fairly recently that generated a magnitude 4.2 "earthquake" that lasted only 1.5 seconds.

Eric Basciano's avatar
Eric Basciano
1d

While Iran may be legally entitled to strike first in the face of an imminent threat from the US and Israel, they would be wiser to wait until the US planes are in the air. With the new Chinese long range radar and their connection to the Beidoo satellite system Iran will have plenty of warning and a reasonable chance of surviving, and maybe even blunting, a first strike. In the eyes of most of the world Iran's retaliatory actions will then be justified, and these actions should be severe including attacks on US naval assets.

