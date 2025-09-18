Beneath the smokescreen of combating the ‘Leftist’ scourge which has left American politics streaked in blood, the Trump administration has threatened curbs on free speech for the covert sake of protecting Israel. AG Pam Bondi has launched into a ‘heroic’ anti-hate speech crusade under the pretense of recent political violence, using Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a possible bait-and-switch, while Trump announced the long-awaited designation of Antifa as a terrorist organization:

Sure, the bold one-two punch may represent a much-needed curtailment of nefarious ‘Leftist’ operations—on the surface, at least. But the question is to what extent will it be used in undermining freedom of speech for other causes less ‘convenient’ to the Zionist-striped Trump administration?

Earlier in the year, the Department of Homeland Security released their new ‘anti-discrimination’ guidelines which oddly-enough kitchensinked anti-Israel boycotts into a broader list of ostensibly “anti-woke” proscriptions. After a public outcry, the most overt of the Israeli protections were quietly reworded while leaving enough legal language about prohibiting targeted boycotts that would allow the prosecution of anyone daring to protest against Israel’s genocide in such a way.

Below compare the first version with the swiftly revised one:

Oddly, these have been scrubbed from the DHS site, though they can still be found at the WaybackMachine archives. This is all yet young, and we don’t know know for certain how far Trump’s administration will take things, but for now it certainly lends a dismal outlook.

Some have gone as far as to warn of the connection with Trump’s recent deployment of National Guard troops to US cities, under the aegis of fighting crime and abetting ICE in their harvest of illegals. They have tied the initiatives into a broader ‘Project Esther’-style commitment to “fight antisemitism” by shielding Israel from any possible criticisms in order to whitewash its now-indisputable crimes.

For those that don’t know, Project Esther—named after a figure in the Hebrew bible—comes by way of the Heritage Foundation and aims to “dismantle the Hamas network” in the US by labeling anyone criticizing Israel or supporting Palestine as potential ‘terrorists’ and being tied to Hamas. The connection is obvious: the Trump administration’s normalization of boots-on-ground in US cities can easily be escalated to “rooting out leftwing terrorists” in accordance with Project Esther. Particularly, this could be done under a wider ICE dragnet which would act as stalking horse to plump headlines with the “good” kinds of jackboot roundups to paper over the nefarious kinds, i.e. the roundup of Israel-criticizers.

Many will cheer such scenes, until the switch is flipped and those same troops start coming for them:

Why is the danger now higher than ever for major crackdowns on anti-Israeli sentiments? Because Israel has reached a point of no return this week.

Not only has Netanyahu announced the ‘final’ operation into Gaza, launching the armored ground assault portion last night, but the UN has finally deemed Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide in as official a voice as possible, with the Commission of Inquiry—a subsidiary of the UN Human Rights Council—issuing a report with detailed evidence that Israel’s actions of eradication against Palestinians show a pattern of patent intent.

The full document from the UN Human Rights Council: https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/documents/hrbodies/hrcouncil/sessions-regular/session60/advance-version/a-hrc-60-crp-3.pdf

Excerpt of findings:

3. In its previous reports to the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly, the Commission found that the Israeli security forces have committed crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza, including extermination, torture, rape, sexual violence and other inhumane acts, inhuman treatment, forcible transfer, persecution based on gender and starvation as a method of warfare. Furthermore, the Commission found that the Israeli authorities have (i) destroyed in part the reproductive capacity of the Palestinians in Gaza as a group, including by imposing measures intended to prevent births; and (ii) deliberately inflicted conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians as a group, both of which are underlying acts of genocide in the Rome Statute and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (“Genocide Convention”). C. 220.

On the basis of fully conclusive evidence, the Commission finds that statements made by Israeli authorities are direct evidence of genocidal intent. Additionally, on the basis of circumstantial evidence, the Commission finds that genocidal intent was the only reasonable inference that could be drawn based on the pattern of conduct of the Israeli authorities. Thus, the Commission concludes that the Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces have the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Let us briefly recall that the only officially and legally recognized “genocide” since World War Two has been the ‘Srebrenica Massacre’ alleged to have been perpetrated by Bosnian Serbs. This massacre saw a claimed 8,000 Bosniak civilians killed with a further 25k+ forcibly displaced, a tiny drop in the water compared to what is now happening in Gaza, with hundreds of thousands killed and millions in the process of displacement. Given that Srebrenica is legally deemed a genocide by the UN’s ICJ, it should be a no-brainer for Gaza as well.

In light of this ruling, fear has swept through Israel. Netanyahu marked the inflection point in a speech which sought to brace Israelis for a new period of darkness and uncertainty, wherein Israel would be forced to endure diplomatic isolation on the world stage, requiring economic ‘autarky’ to sustain itself:

Listen carefully to what he says: this is not a mere ‘rainy day’ blip to be briefly weathered, but a long dark and stormy night of isolation for which Israel will have to reconfigure its entire economy. Most concerning for Netanyahu is the coming isolation in defense manufacturing, which he foresees will have countries blocking critical military aid to Israel for the perpetuation of its genocide against Palestinians.

Israel’s mad dog policies have jumped the shark of late, adding new countries and war crimes to the list after Qatar was bombed, and the Houthi government’s prime minister assassinated in strikes on Yemen. Given that Israel also hit the freedom flotilla in Tunisian waters, the list of countries Israel is simultaneously striking with no repercussions has grown to include Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Yemen, and probably others.