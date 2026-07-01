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Jeannie's avatar
Jeannie
9h

Everything that used to define America is now a cruel joke.

"A government of the people, by the people, for the people"..... As if we had any power at all.

We are now Mussolini's definition of Fascism, government and corporations working together.

Our government works for corporations, the MIC, and foreign interests. The uniparty patronizes their respective base, and then works for themselves and their big donors.

The elites use us to enrich themselves and also to subsidize their losses.

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Conservative Contrarian's avatar
Conservative Contrarian
9h

In the southern US we call people like Trump, "All show, no style". Sadly, these days a lot of Southern US Americans meet that description too.

Too much dead weight always sinks the ship!

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