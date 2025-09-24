It appears the Euro-cabal has really gone all-in on The Great Drone Scare as their only current hope in arresting headlines and dulling the blow of incessant Russian advances on the front. As if the debunked Polish incursion wasn’t bad enough, now hapless Europeans were subjected to a simultaneous drone scare over various European capitals which included Copenhagen, Denmark, Malmo and Lund, Sweden, and even Oslo, Norway.

A separate report attempting to pin blame on Russian tankers of the feared ‘shadow fleet’:

Three vessels linked to Russia are suspected of launching drones towards Copenhagen airport, reports the Danish state channel TV 2. ▪️The sanctioned Russian cargo ship ASTROL-1 passed through the Øresund Strait on Monday and made several irregular maneuvers. ▪️The tanker PUSHRA, sailing under the flag of Benin and sanctioned for transporting Russian oil, was tracked for 4 hours by a German NATO ship, and its movements were deemed suspicious. ▪️The Norwegian cargo ship OSLO CARRIER 3 was 7 km from Copenhagen airport when the drones were in the air. The ship's crew is Russian, and the owner has offices in Kaliningrad. Officially, Danish authorities state that they still have no information on who could have controlled the drones. Military Informer

By the way, it should also be noted just how histrionic the whole shadow fleet hoax has become, with new claims suggesting Russia’s feared “shadow fleet” will—apparently—soon grow to encompass the entire world’s merchant marine force:

Directly from NYT’s latest article:

That’s quite a long shadow.

The latest scare provides fascinating insight into how the seamless and coordinated propaganda machine works.

First, the phony provocation is carried out—which is rarely backed with evidence. Then, leaders of the most compromised NATO countries are trotted out to make threatening statements to raise the temperature, and further provoke Russian statements or responses which can be construed as ‘threatening’.

Lastly, the MSM is given its marching orders to force further provocative statements from key figures via carefully-worded bait-questions; the latest example of this came at the UNGA meeting in NYC, where MSM shills carried over the psyop by peppering Trump with questions such as: “Will you support NATO shooting down Russian planes?”

Out of all the possible social and economic woes currently ravaging the US, the bought-and-paid-for ‘journalistic’ hacks care only to entrap Trump with loaded and asinine rhetoricals about this non-incident merely to extract from him their one little much-needed propaganda blurb, which can be plastered all over tomorrow’s headlines as the leading splash for one more day of fear-churning agitprop. It’s a well-oiled—at this point, almost autonomous—propaganda conveyor, with every little cog knowing its precise role, and carrying it out mindlessly without the slightest hint of self-awareness or objection.

But while Trump himself uses the UN stage to grandstand and moralize against Russia, he has been furtively building up an alarming force off the Venezuelan coast which is in need of mentioning.

What began as ostensible strikes against ‘Venezuelan terrorists and drug smugglers’ has slowly been shaping up into what looks like a planned decapitation operation against Maduro.

Trump’s sent 10 WARSHIPS near Venezuela — nearly 13% of the deployed fleet

A U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Stockdale (DDG-106), has transited the Panama Canal. This makes it the fourth destroyer of its class deployed to the Caribbean in recent weeks. At the same time, Washington is actively restoring its old base in Puerto Rico and has brought in Marine Corps units, drones, naval assets, and even a vessel linked to Special Operations forces.

Not only is Trump moving major naval assets to Puerto Rico and the outlying area, there’ve been ominous reports that a rare special forces ship has arrived, which specializes in precisely the type of raids that could seek to destabilize or overthrow the Maduro government.

From Slavyangrad:

Is a secretive US special ops 'mothership' operating in the Caribbean? New satellite imagery raises questions. Analysis of Sentinel 2 imagery from September 20, 2025, shows a vessel with a highly unique fore and aft superstructure almost identical to the MV Ocean Trader, a US Special Operations Command vessel operating SW of St. Kitts. The MV Ocean Trader is a fascinating asset. Converted from a commercial Ro-Ro ship, she serves as a clandestine forward operating base, capable of launching small craft and supporting special forces teams while blending in with commercial shipping traffic. MV Ocean Trader is a one-of-a-kind ship designed to hide in plain sight (often operating AIS dark & under commercial guise, sometimes flying false flags) that can launch drones, helos, boats, & SEALS. This sighting, if confirmed, represents a significant move. The last time I spotted MV Ocean Trader was in the Middle East (NSA Bahrain on May 23, 2025) Would fit with Trump’s MO, he has a high risk tolerance and green lights every special forces operation that is put in front of him. Meanwhile we have Poland freaking out cheap decoy drones and the Baltic’s complaining about Russian jets flying through international airspace. Meanwhile the US is executing people in international waters and likely running ops in Venezuela, then you have Israel bombing a US ally and 5 other countries.

Other unconfirmed reports claim that the US has even flown Patriot systems from Qatar to Puerto Rico:

If true, this would be significant as the various warships in the region have their own powerful AEGIS air defenses to combat most threats. The potential need for additional Patriot batteries could signify the US military planners fear major retaliations from Venezuela for whatever it is they’re deviously hatching.

Even the New York Times in their latest has now declared that the US buildup clearly signals a ‘broader campaign’ against Maduro—which is a neocon euphemism for “kinetic regime change”:

NYT confirms the special forces deployment which could be used in a secret operation to depose Maduro:

The 4,500-member force currently aboard eight warships is too small to invade Venezuela or any country harboring traffickers. And it is not operating in the main body of water to carry out a major drug interdiction campaign. That would be the eastern Pacific Ocean, regional experts say. The clandestine deployment of elite Special Operations forces suggests that strikes or commando raids inside Venezuela itself may be in the works, experts note.

Admiral Stavridis further expounded on this reality:

“The massive naval flotilla off the coast of Venezuela and the movement of fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Puerto Rico has little to do with actual drug interdiction — they represent operational overkill,” said Adm. James G. Stavridis, a former head of the Pentagon’s Southern Command. “Rather, they are a clear signal to Nicolás Maduro that this administration is growing serious about accomplishing either regime or behavioral change from Caracas,” Admiral Stavridis said. “Gunboat diplomacy is back, and it may well work.”

After giving a rundown of the major armada steaming to the region, NYT concludes with the following reminder:

Military historians point to other provocative conditions that preceded important American military episodes in the second half of the 20th century. In December 1989, the administration of President George H.W. Bush sent more than 20,000 American troops to invade Panama and arrest its strongman leader, Manuel Noriega, who had been indicted in the United States on drug trafficking charges. Mr. Noriega was convicted in 1992 and died in Panama City in 2017.

For his part, Trump appeared to mock Venezuela after destroying several civilian vessels in extrajudicial drone killings:

Listen carefully to what he says, as it appears to offer a clue to his strategy: “You won’t even find fishing boats or cruise liners in Venezuelan waters anymore,” Trump boasts.

Rather than directly deposing Maduro, Trump may be trying to destabilize and crash his economy, all while sowing fear throughout the population in order to foment tension which could be harnessed to depose Maduro from the inside via other more subtly planned ‘mechanisms’.

Also, the likelier and more immediate hope is to provoke Venezuela to somehow give US military a “reason” to launch attacks which could be sold as justified. After all, if you sit an armada just off a sovereign nation’s shores, slaughter its civilian fishing boats with Reaper drones, kill its economy where “no fishing ships or cruise liners” dare operate—as Trump bragged—then you may leave no choice for the defending nation than to make some attempt at defending itself, which is precisely the trap the US wants to set. Venezuela could send ships or more planes as a deterring force and an “incident” will be engineered that will give mad dog Hegseth and co. all the justification they need.

For such a peace-loving president, Trump’s latest war overtures toward both Venezuela and Afghanistan certainly beg some major questions.

For Venezuela’s part, Maduro has launched various militia and military exercises as a show of force and deterrence:

Venezuela's Maduro launches Caribbean military drills — response to Trump’s 'HOSTILE' actions 2.5K troops, 12 ships deployed on op. 'Sovereign Caribbean 200' Bursts of anti-air fire, paratroopers dropped onto La Orchila Island, home to military base

But this, of course, is all part of the plan. As stated earlier, US war hawks are looking for Venezuela to “give them a reason”, and such saber-rattling will only increase chances for an “incident” that will become a casus belli for the foaming US military machine.

Other countries in Venezuela’s place can only but arm up and prepare for “their turn”. Iran has been doing just that. A recent statement from senior Iranian MP Abolfazl Zohrevand—who is also said to be a member of Iran’s National Security Commission—finally gives us some clarity as to the heavily-obfuscated topic of Russian arms shipments to Iran. All this year, media sites were flooded with various phony reports on this matter, now for once we have something official:

MiG-29 arrived in Iran, Su-35s are on way in significant numbers, HQ-9s are coming in volume, and the S-400s have already been delivered — announces Abolfazl Zohrevand, member of Iran’s Nat Security Commission The enemies only understand the language of power — now let them do whatever they want Abolfazl Zohrevand, member of Iran’s National Security Commission, speaking in an interview with the Tahririeh Studies Institute this week.

The AI-translation of the above video is rough, but here TASS confirms his statements:

TEHRAN, September 23. /TASS/. A batch of Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets has arrived in Iran, and Su-35 fighter jets are also gradually arriving, said Abolfazl Zohravand, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee. "The Russian-made MiG-29s arrived in Iran as a short-term solution and are currently in Shiraz. Su-35 fighter jets are gradually arriving for a long-term solution," the Didban Iran portal quoted him as saying.

As for the S-400, it remains vague. Some interpretations believe he said it’s already delivered, while others say they’re in the “process” of being delivered, which could just be a meandering way of saying they’re not quite there yet—which has been the case for over a decade now.

