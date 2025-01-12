An illustrative set of occurrences give us insight into Western Atlanticist thinking when it comes to Ukraine.

First, Lloyd Austin called the Ukraine conflict “one of the greatest military success stories of our time”, a remarkable—nay, astounding—proclamation; here it is augmented with the proper accompanying visuals:

This first statement gives one pause, and is cause for great wonder: Are US officials merely putting on, instructed by upper ‘guidance’ to characterize the war in such laudatory terms? Or—and this is the more frightening possibility—do they actually believe their flights of hyperbole?

Austin’s statement is of course just part and parcel to a litany of similar decrees from top establishment figures, the John Kirbys and Blinkens, not to mention Biden himself. We’ve said long ago that as Ukraine nears defeat, and as the US scrapes the barrel for face-saving options, it will have no choice but to redraw the war as a ‘victory’ against a barbarous Putin intent on ‘subjugating all of Europe’. But the conviction with which Austin presents his latest banality leaves us to assume he may be smelling his own flatulence vis-a-vis the great ‘Ukrainian struggle’.

But what truly revealed the extent to which Ukraine was central to this administration’s foreign policy raison d’etre is the next eye-opener: General Milley’s portrait was unveiled in its final place of consecration—or the wall of shame, as it were—in the Pentagram’s Joint Chief’s hallway:

I draw your attention to the one curiously symbolic detail of the piece:

A folded up military map of Ukraine, with what appears to be the Dnipro River at the Zaporozhye juncture:

Experts are unanimous: astoundingly, it appears to be a nod toward Ukraine’s grand Zaporozhye summer offensive of 2023:

You’ll note that such official portraits are meticulously crafted with exceptional and fastidious attention to detail and symbolism, which is generally interwoven at the subject’s request to subtly highlight their life’s great achievements, passions, as well as the general arc of their service.

In this case, allow us to examine the ‘totem pole’ of Milley’s personal truths, his life’s sacred virtues and oaths of service, judiciously aligned with the manfully knuckled fist of his ‘sovereign side’ hand: