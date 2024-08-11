What is currently happening in the UK is unprecedented. Though there’s argument to be made it’s been brewing under the surface for a long time now, the sheer rapidity of the naked totalitarian onset has rarely been witnessed in modern history.

The UK began its long undignified careen down the tubes in the Thatcher years, before Blairism spun the final globalist web over the country, from which it never recovered. Paralleling it in lock-step was the infamous ‘Straussian’ clique in the U.S., which reached the height of its maturity at the same time, like some long-gestating pupa breaking out into its grotesque final form, to begin needling the Middle East with its proboscis.

The national security state has controlled Western governments since the post-WWII Gladio years, but it had taken on a renewed rigor during the 2000s, particularly at the juncture of the internet’s age of social awareness and ensuing economic stagnation plaguing the hyper-leveraged Western Ponzi-world. These factors led to the establishment being forced to tighten ship, as populations became increasingly disillusioned amid new waves of mass migration spawned of the very Mid-East instability caused by these policies.

In the UK, the situation has been far more pronounced than even in the U.S. America was always a more ‘multicultural’ society, while the UK had classically maintained a tiny fraction of ‘non-ethnic British/Anglo’ as proportion of the overall population.

Net migration to the UK—note the explosion during the Blair years:

Net migration to the United Kingdom.

It was during the Blair administration’s sharp turn toward neoliberalism that migration was officially formulated as the answer to economic malaise, itself brought on by Thatcher’s deindustrialization.

From an article by Keith Woods:

A special advisor to the government is quoted as tying Labour’s embrace of neoliberalism and abandonment of Keynesian economic policy directly to its radical new immigration policy: The main thing is that the reorientation on economic policy of the centre left—away from Keynesian demand management towards a more explicit embrace of globalisation—lent itself more firmly towards embracing immigration too. The emphasis on skills and education and openness to global markets meant that you had people more open to arguments about migration being an important component of a successful economy.

The problem is, some contest that economic reasons were in fact a fig leaf to cover a much darker justification for the massive forced migration resulting in social and cultural destruction.

A Telegraph article from 2009 remembers:

From the above:

The huge increases in migrants over the last decade were partly due to a politically motivated attempt by ministers to radically change the country and "rub the Right's nose in diversity", according to Andrew Neather, a former adviser to Tony Blair, Jack Straw and David Blunkett. He said Labour's relaxation of controls was a deliberate plan to "open up the UK to mass migration" but that ministers were nervous and reluctant to discuss such a move publicly for fear it would alienate its "core working class vote".

The article goes on to note that they hid the real reasons, pinning migration on some opaque ‘economic benefits’:

As a result, the public argument for immigration concentrated instead on the economic benefits and need for more migrants. Critics said the revelations showed a "conspiracy" within Government to impose mass immigration for "cynical" political reasons.

In fact, not surprisingly, it was from the bowels of some shadowy think-tank called the Performance and Innovation Unit that the policy paper which birthed the new era of mass migration into the UK came about. The paper was released under Home Office head, Bilderberger, Jack Straw—who was Blair’s neocon-equivalent, and one of the key instigators of the Iraq War in the British government. It’s no surprise then that such deeply-rooted globalist comprador elite henchmen were instrumental in unleashing mass migration as a social weapon.

Mr Neather was a speech writer who worked in Downing Street for Tony Blair and in the Home Office for Jack Straw and David Blunkett, in the early 2000s. Writing in the Evening Standard, he revealed the "major shift" in immigration policy came after the publication of a policy paper from the Performance and Innovation Unit, a Downing Street think tank based in the Cabinet Office, in 2001. He wrote a major speech for Barbara Roche, the then immigration minister, in 2000, which was largely based on drafts of the report. He said the final published version of the report promoted the labour market case for immigration but unpublished versions contained additional reasons, he said. He wrote: "Earlier drafts I saw also included a driving political purpose: that mass immigration was the way that the Government was going to make the UK truly multicultural.

There are always multiple layers to the conspiracy in each country: the first veil was the lie about boosting the economy; the second was the lie about mass-migration being merely a way to rib Conservatives. But the true reason lays buried even beneath this hidden layer: mass-migration is the final weapon to destroy any ideological resistance to the globalist plan of centralizing power, to create, effectively, one world governance. By overrunning society with migrants and relegating native Brits to second class citizens, you disenfranchise and disinherit them to the point of torpor and impotence, clearing the way for total ideological subjugation allowing such madness as currently unfolding in the UK to reign.