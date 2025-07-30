Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No1's avatar
No1
14h

Reading this dissection of Trump's "historic" EU deal, I can't help but think of Majorian's brief reign in the 5th century. Here was the last truly capable Western Roman emperor, announcing grand reforms and military campaigns that temporarily restored Roman authority across Gaul and Spain. Contemporary chroniclers hailed his victories, coins were minted celebrating the "renewal of the empire," and for a moment it seemed Rome had found its footing again.

Of course, three years later he was dead, assassinated by the very generals who had grown fat off the empire's decay. His fleet rotted in Spanish harbors, his administrative reforms crumbled, and the Vandals resumed their raids with renewed vigor.

The parallels are striking. Majorian too understood that perception mattered as much as reality in holding a dying system together. He knew the importance of grand gestures, of making the provinces believe Rome was still the center of the world. But like Trump's $750 billion LNG promises that the EU can't actually deliver, Majorian's restoration was built on foundations that had already rotted away.

The real tragedy isn't that these "dead cat bounces" fool anyone anymore—it's that they prevent the kind of honest reckoning that might actually lead to renewal. Rome's final emperors spent their last decades issuing increasingly hollow edicts from Ravenna while the Ostrogoths carved up Italy. At least Aurelian and Diocletian, facing their own crises two centuries earlier, had the clarity to see the empire as it truly was and rebuild from there.

Perhaps the most Roman thing about our current moment is this: even as the East builds new cities and breaks ground on engineering marvels that would make Trajan weep with envy, we're still here arguing over whether our latest PR spectacle constitutes a real victory or just another gilded funeral mask.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 replies
Jullianne's avatar
Jullianne
15hEdited

I love the idea that europe has gamed the US, but it is nonsense. Where else does europe go for anything if the US changes the rules on whatever whim? I have never known a colony to be secretly in charge of its master..... unless this colony is threatening to take itself off to be a colony of some other master- Russia-China? Which would be its one real power card except that none of these people in charge in Europe are ever going to do that. They have buried that exit- for themselves. And if some successor came to power with a different view they would do it anyway- at the drop of hat, since Europe would have nothing left to lose. So what we are really seeing is an attempt to close the door on that route rather than anything about the value of any real US deal. The Ursulas are terrified that old europe might decide that Russia China is a better option for it (which it is) than the US, and the US is terrified of that too, so we have this attempt to merge one economic nothing-burger into another, turn its people into birds in an illusory aviary who see bars where there are none, and so do not even try to fly out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
357 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture