Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morgthorak the Undead 💀's avatar
Morgthorak the Undead 💀
12mEdited

Where the hell is Iran's air defense? The Israelis seem able to attack where and when they will, without taking any losses. Were the Iranians asleep? This attack was telegraphed over the last three days. 🤔

I keep hearing that Iran will unleash a "devastating" response. Well, where is it? 🙄

You have to give the Israelis credit, they obviously had this planned very well indeed. So far Iran has done nothing notable in response. Meanwhile, the Israelis continue their attacks all over the place.

The "negotiations" were obviously designed to lull Iran into thinking Israel would not attack until after talks were concluded, and that ruse worked very well. Trump was obviously in on it, and it's amazing that the Iranians seemed to fall for all of it.

Note also how Russia played along with the "negotiations" while the Ukrainians were busy executing their attack on Russia's nuclear bombers. See the similarity between that situation and the one with Iran? When will people learn that you can't negotiate with the empire? There's always some shady shit going on in the background that will be unleashed later while the "negotiations" are happening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dhdh's avatar
Dhdh
12m

DEATH TO ISREAL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture