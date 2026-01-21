Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenneth Griffith's avatar
Kenneth Griffith
15hEdited

Russia could have done this in February of 2022. The fact that they waited three years, and only did this after repreated "Ukrainian" (CIA MI6) attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, says that Russia viewed Ukrainians as brothers and did not want to freeze the people. The reality that they have reached this point says that it is time for this to end. Ukraine must surrender or freeze to death. Your British-American "friends" will not heat your home or feed your family. They were using you all along.

Reply
Share
85 replies
Pawsative's avatar
Pawsative
15h

It’s almost as if the Ukrainian leaders want Ukraine to be completely destroyed. Zelensky should have surrendered 3 years ago. He has no excuse for not surrendering now.

Reply
Share
37 replies
452 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simplicius76 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture