Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Denis
2hEdited

So,

Ukraine won't make concessions to Russia.

Russia won't stop the SMO until Ukraine meets its rather modest expectations.

Neither side is compromising. That's great.

The inevitable trajectory of this equation is either an eventual Ukrainian capitulation or the stage is set for a greater war if Europe decides to reinforce Ukraine before it topples over.

If Ukraine does not cede to Russia's unshakable demands, it will capitulate without reinforcements. That puts a lot of pressure on Europe to decide either to let Ukraine fall or to link up with it before it's too late. But Europe is far from ready for war.

Hence, as long as Russia doesn't compromise and keeps fighting, it will inevitably end up defeating Ukraine even though that wasn't planned.

Sometimes, in life, the best things are those that are unplanned.

I'd like to see Ukraine soundly defeated militarily, rather than just losing four oblasts.

It's the best option.

Richard V
2hEdited

Superb write-up. American politics has been smoke and mirrors and a litany of lies for decades--but that final clip of Trump is magnificent. In a perverse way he is awe inspiring. He is unquestionably the King of political BS. But there is also another characteristic of American politics--no one accepts responsibility, admits error, is held accountable or fired. There is always someone else to blame. I remember hearing a Chinese guy say that what's great about their system is there is only one party. If something is screwed up the people know exactly who to blame, the CPC. So things get fixed. He went on to say, in America you have two parties and when something is screwed up it's always the other party's fault--nothing gets fixed. I had to think about that one a second or two, before the light of recognition went on in my head.

