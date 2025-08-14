Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Cheryl Shepherd
2h

Things the RF would like to discuss in Alaska, no particular order

* Return of access to RF diplomatic properties Russia was evicted from under DJT 1.0

* Return of air travel between US and Russia, cancelled under DJT 1.0

* Withdrawal from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, done by DJT 1.0

* US extraterritorial placement of nuclear weapons in Europe, recently done by DJT 2.0

* Labelling the RF as a 'national security threat', recently done by DJT 2.0

* US to place offensive intermediate range missiles in Germany, recently said by DJT 2.0

All of these measures, old and new, are displays of consistent US strategic hostility to the RF.

The decay rate of proxy Ukraine is less than an afterthought compared to the above.

TMTO
1h

IIRC the chinese laser defenses were trialed in Iran and worked really well against an Israeli rocket barrage, to the point where the follow-up airstrikes were mothballed because there was practically no degradation of AD and thus sending planes in would be suicide. Glad to hear they're doing well in Ukraine too.

