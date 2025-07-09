Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

User's avatar
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
18h

What doesn't Trump flip on?????

20 replies
GM's avatar
GM
18hEdited

>It’s a bizarre contradiction and paradox in one. Do I personally agree with this approach? Not necessarily, and share many of the concerns from the critics of this ‘half way’ policy; but you can’t deny that it is working. The only question is, whether a different ‘sledgehammer’ approach would have worked even better—or at least more quickly, with less lives lost.

The real problem is not that Putin is waging a half-assed (not)war because somehow he sat down and did a complicated calculation that this is the optimal way to balance competing priorities, all in the interest of Russia's future, and he had no other choice.

It is that everything points to Putin deciding on waging a half-assed (not)war due to split loyalties on his part and that of other people in the Kremlin, and due to pressure from various other forces with influence there, none of which has anything to do with a genuine concern about Russia's future, precisely the opposite most of the time.

This is what the Putin fanboys in the West cannot understand for four years now, even though it is all right in front of their eyes.

We just witnessed a stark illustration of what I am talking about a couple weeks ago. He was directly confronted with the question about not supporting Iran sufficiently, and what was his answer? He mentioned the "Russian speakers" in Israel.

But he never similarly mentioned the actual Russians in the Donbass and the rest of Ukraine for the many years during which they were mercilessly bombed and slaughtered by Ukro-NATO-Nazi thugs. He tried to push them into Ukraine instead so that he didn't have to be bothered with them.

He also never mentions the daily reign of terror all along the contact line and increasingly deep (e.g. today the Ukronazis bombed the river beach in Kursk and killed three people there, but that is the daily norm now and nobody pays any attention to such cases anymore).

But the "Russian speakers" in Israel, 99% of them hating Russia with a passion and wanting to see it destroyed? Those Putin is very publicly concerned about.

And not just publicly concerned -- look at his actions. Did he ever seriously act to protect his own population? Only when the situation threatened to become disruptive for his own rule (had the Ukronazis taken over the Donbass in March 2022, there would have been millions of refugees streaming into Rostov and Voronezh, which would have been a bit of a problem) was some action taken, otherwise everyone can bomb, invade, kill, rape, pillage, Putin doesn't care. Did he seriously act to defend Israel's interests? All the time, consistently, for many years. It is why Syria no longer exists.

Etc. etc. etc.

72 replies
