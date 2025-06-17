Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Thank you for informing us thru your exhaustive efforts. Your contribution is important and you're even making it free to the public!

Those of us who understand how meaningful this is will continue to support you as best we can.

Thanks Simplicius, the most telling item here is the graph on the returned body counts for each side. The indication is that from May, 2023 to present there is a huge disparity there. From March of 2024 the rate of returned bodies to Ukraine kept growing rapidly. That shows the development of drone and gliding bomb technology on the Russian side. From October 2024 to present the body count ratio is hugely favoring the Russian side. Is it possible that Russia places a very high priority on saving soldiers lives and this causes the slow advance of the front? Theoretically, since the Russian army is constantly advancing their rate of losses should be lot higher than the Ukrainians’ who are in defensive positions.

