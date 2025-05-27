Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

pyrrhus
15h

Go ahead NATO, keep throwing your remaining weapons stocks away in the Ukraine...I suspect that is exactly what Putin wants...

Denis
16hEdited

Simplicius laid out the triple chokehold tactic used by the Russian army in the previous article. I call it spot, target, and kill or STK. This merciless tactic involves AFU defenders being surrounded by a small group of Russian troops and forced into compartmentalized static drone and artillery kill zones along the entire lines of contact. AFU forces are being systematically killed like encircled shrimp swallowed upwards by hungry whales, with nowhere to go but get eaten—the Russian predator feasts on AFU prey. Russia is exhausting its enemy to death, slowly, surely and patiently. It's a pragmatic and typical Russian way to brutally grind down the enemy at will. The last place I'd want to be is on an AFU defensive line waiting my turn to kiss my ass goodbye.

I hope Simplicius continues to update us about the theatre of war tactics being used in Ukraine. The tactics can be measured up to a time frame for things to happen. Ukraine still has over 600,000 soldiers. Since Russia lacks the manpower needed for deep penetrations behind enemy lines because it rotates troops, it chose a slower but effective STK way of exhausting the enemy. It's not all-out war, but more of a controlled demolition of enemy forces.

