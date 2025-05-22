Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Paulo Aguiar
8h

Let’s drop the moral theater and call it what it is: the U.S. is quietly edging away from Ukraine because it’s finally recognizing the limits of power projection, and the cost of pretending otherwise. Washington’s hesitation isn’t confusion; it’s calculation. You don’t keep doubling down on a losing hand when the dealer across the table has more chips, better cards, and zero incentive to fold.

The U.S. didn’t sign up for a forever war to bleed out on the steppes of Donbas. It wanted leverage over Russia, not a meat grinder it has to bankroll endlessly while its own domestic priorities crumble. And now that Moscow’s advances are accelerating and European “coalitions of the willing” are floating pipe-dream interventions post-ceasefire, it’s clear why a truce is a non-starter for the Kremlin. From their standpoint, it’s a geopolitical booby trap, designed to freeze gains, flood Ukraine with NATO-lite boots, and prolong the conflict on artificial life support.

That’s not peace. That’s containment masquerading as diplomacy.

So yes, the U.S. is stepping back, not out of weakness, but out of strategic self-preservation. The calculus is shifting. Ukraine was a proxy play, but it’s becoming a liability with no off-ramp. And when Trump or any other D.C. powerbroker talks about “walking away,” it’s not betrayal. It’s realism. Cold, transactional, interest-based realism. The kind that defines global power moves, not idealistic press conferences.

History will remember this not as a retreat but as a pivot. And anyone still clinging to the idea of “winning” this war for Kyiv better be ready to pay for it themselves, because Washington's patience and checkbook is running out.

Natalia
8h

"Distancing"? Per Brian Berletic,

"UK Continues Implementing US Trump/Hegseth Directive vs Russia With New Sanctions

▪️The UK is announcing further sanctions and actions aimed at depriving Russia of revenue for energy exports;

▪️This is per US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's February 12 directive demanding, "lower energy prices," and "more effective enforcement of energy sanctions" to target Russia's economy, even as the US attempts to now appear "split" from Europe regarding sanctions and continued proxy war;

▪️US policy remains to shift, not end, its proxy war with Russia to Europe as part of a "division of labor" as it seeks to strategically sequence a confrontation with China first and deal with Russia later;

https://www.defense.gov/News/Speeches/Speech/Article/4064113/opening-remarks-by-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth-at-ukraine-defense-contact/

"“…Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and nonlethal aid to Ukraine. This means: Donating more ammunition and equipment. Leveraging comparative advantages. Expanding your defense industrial base. 2% is not enough; President Trump has called for 5%, and I agree”

