Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denis's avatar
Denis
10hEdited

Russia's main goal should be nothing short of a complete Ukrainian surrender. The stakes are too high to settle for anything less. See details below.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 replies
JC's avatar
JC
10hEdited

Did anyone else follow Captain Ibrahim Traoré, head of Burkina Faso, on his trip to the Victory Day Parade? He arrived holstered and in military attire.

He's very well-spoken, and was flown to Russia and back on a Russian aircraft. He supposedly recently kicked out the French military from his country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
179 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture