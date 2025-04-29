Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Denis
Maybe now, Russia will start taking this war more seriously. As I've said from the beginning, there is no easy way out, only total victory. NATO and proxy Ukraine do not fear Russia because Russia has shown itself to be too accommodating to make peace. NATO only understands that might is right. NATO is too weak for all out war right now. It would be a good time to ask North Korea for 50,000 or more well-equipped soldiers and mechanized equipment, as well as 30,000 or more Belarusian forces to enter the battle. Russia should say NATO has given it no choice, and now Ukraine will be soundly defeated. The gloves are off, no more Mr. Nice guy.

Paulo Aguiar
The reality is simple: no serious nation sacrifices hard-won strategic advantages for vague promises of future cooperation. Russia has every incentive to press forward now, while the momentum and conditions favor it, rather than freeze the conflict just to allow its adversaries time to rearm, regroup, and come back stronger. Trump’s proposed ceasefire, though wrapped in diplomatic packaging, ultimately demands Russia surrender what it has bled to secure without any binding guarantees in return. History shows that true peace only follows decisive outcomes, not half-measures that reward weakness. In this kind of high-stakes game, hesitation is fatal—and Moscow knows it.

