The Russia-US negotiations have concluded, with the joint statement announcing an attempt at a energy and Black Sea ceasefire. Lost in the shuffle were the announcements that SWIFT sanctions would be lifted on key Russian banks dealing with the grain and fertilizer initiative. In fact, Trump said “we’re looking at all of them”, implying several conditions would have to be met; in short: he’s insinuating the lifting of all sanctions.

But as per usual, the proceedings have already been mired in hangups and controversies, with European allies balking at the SWIFT demands. They have now roundly rejected any sanctions relief until a ‘total withdrawal’ of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Brussels has rejected Russia’s demand to lift EU restrictions on a key agricultural bank as part of a partial ceasefire deal, saying its sanctions regime will stay in place until the “unconditional withdrawal” of Moscow’s troops from Ukraine.

Likewise, according to the Kremlin, the ‘energy ceasefire’ was violated shortly after signing by Ukrainian strikes on Belgorod and Crimean energy infrastructure. Conversely, Ukraine claimed Russia struck energy targets around Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, causing momentary power outages.

Zelensky is back in Paris today for another “summit”—this time the ‘Coalition of the Willing’, being held in the capital tomorrow, wherein Macron is pledging a new €2B military aid package. The tiresome carousel simply rotates again and again, ad nauseam—but many in Europe are growing weary of the antics:

France, Italy and Spain are thwarting the EU plan to send large quantities of weapons to Ukraine, — Politico ▪️Southern European countries did not accept the European Commission's plan and von der Leyen on a sharp increase in defense spending and the "re-armament of Europe." ▪️The situation threatens to disrupt Brussels' plan to transfer large quantities of weapons from Europe to Ukraine. ▪️The strategy included allowing EU states to temporarily increase defense spending by 1.5 percent of GDP for four years, as well as borrow 150 billion euros to support joint arms purchases for Ukraine. ➖“Some countries seriously question the wisdom or even the possibility of taking on debt at this level,” said one senior EU diplomat. RVvoenkor

Europe and Ukraine are now working hand-in-glove to stop the Russia-US-led peace initiative. Why? Because the regimes of the unelected fascist EU kleptocrats can only survive by perpetuating the fake alarms of war, by keeping their citizens paralyzed in a state of fear with the Russian bogeyman. As soon as the war ends, the spotlight will be turned onto the vast grift and anti-democratic outrages these inhuman regimes have been foisting onto their citizens for the past few years.

It’s clear that a coordinated operation is ongoing to destabilize Trump’s rule in any way possible. While the Europeans hamstring and undercut the Ukraine war settlement at every turn, American deep state forces are attempting to paralyze the Trump administration with concocted scandals. The latest is ‘Signal-Gate’, obviously spun-together by the Mossad plant Jeffrey Goldberg, operative head of the Atlantic rag, as a scheme to discredit and slowly chip away at Trump’s key cabinet members.

There is a war going on, as Trump slowly fights to cleanse this deep state faction, seen today with his executive order on the declassification of ‘Russia Hoax’ Operation Crossfire Hurricane. The Goldberg setup could very well have been designed to take heat off any revelations soon to come from the above.

In the meantime, the reality is slowly settling on the saner quarters of Europe that Ukraine must give up its territory to end the war:

The French TV host calls for Moldovan and Polish troops to be ready to rebuff Russia, but ironically it was Poland’s own national security head that announced Poland would only last 7-14 days at the most against Russian attack:

In case of war with Russia, Poland could defend itself for no more than 14 days, - head of the Polish National Security Bureau Dariusz Lukowski

Zaluzhny emphasized the doubts in a new talk, where he described how NATO’s Article 5 is kaput, and how he himself tried desperately to get Romania and Poland to engage Russian drones, but was met with frigid hesitance:

The US Senate Intelligence Committee meanwhile made waves by reinforcing the understanding that Russia will “outlast Kiev” on the battlefield:

In light of all this, Zelensky’s aide has revealed they’re no longer satisfied with mere ‘defensive’ NATO peacekeepers, but now require offensive combat troops who are “ready to fight”:

Ukrainian Nazis are still trying to drag the West into a direct war with Russia. And you say a truce. "Ukraine needs European troops - Zelensky's assistant": Kiev is not expecting peacekeepers from Europe, but "military men ready for battle". "We do not need just a presence to demonstrate the presence of Europe," said deputy head of Zelensky's office Zhovkva. "We do not need peacekeepers, blue helmets, unarmed people." He emphasized that Kiev does not need European troops "to fight Russia." Kiev expects Europe to have a strong presence in Ukraine and soldiers who are ready for various scenarios, including missile attacks or drone attacks"

Germany, for one, is preparing. German trauma surgeon Dietmar Pennig told Welt that NATO simulations have shown German hospitals would be flooded with 1,000 casualties per day in the event of war:

Dietmar Pennig: NATO has created simulations for this purpose. In a military emergency, Germany would be a deployment area with 700,000 soldiers from the member states. Deployment areas are attacked, as the reality of other armed conflicts shows. We expect 1000 injured per day, a quarter of them seriously injured, i.e. 250 people. In the case of war in Germany, the health system would not be prepared. The mass casualties would overwhelm the System, says trauma surgeon Dietmar Pennig. He explains what the country now needs to be prepared already.

It seems these NATO “simulations” are getting increasingly more realistic by the day, as four American soldiers were found dead earlier after some unknown “mishap” in exercises right on the Belarusian border:

Four US servicemen from the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, went missing along with a combat vehicle during exercises in Lithuania at the Pabrade training ground, not far from the border with Belarus, have been found dead — Delfi.

Of course, others made the reasonably logical extension that these “deaths” could merely be the customary ‘write-offs’ of combat fatalities for American special force operatives in Ukraine, particularly at a time when the media has been making increasing admissions of this fact:

On the topic of Ukraine’s continuation of the war, there has now been announcement that the formation of ‘three new army corps’ are underway in Ukraine.

It has been discovered that the command is forming several new Army Corps units; these being – the 15th, 18th, and 20th Army Corps. Information on these formations is scarce, though it is known that two of them have received their insignia, and the first-mentioned is based in Rivne Oblast. There is no information currently regarding which units will be subordinated to them, or otherwise whom their commander may be.

There were several other brigades that Ukraine is trying to upgrade into corps, but apparently major equipment shortages are throwing a spanner into the works. The below report claims to have insider ‘leaks’ which shows the ToE of one of the brigade’s heavy battalions:

Against the backdrop of the course announced by Syrsky to switch to a corps system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, our sentry in the 155th brigade "Anna Kievskaya" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports major problems with the provision of military equipment and weapons, in connection with the reduction of military aid from the United States and Europe. Earlier, we were given information about heavy losses among personnel and mass desertion in this brigade. But here, it turns out, they decided to create an entire Corps on the basis of the brigade. Where are they going to get people and weapons? There are not many options: continue mobilization and sell resources to obtain weapons. To confirm his words, the lookout provided a photo of the brigade's tank battalion's combat notes, in which the sad state of the foreign tanks and personnel is visible to the naked eye. What corps is there??? It's time for military personnel to come to their senses and stop following criminal orders that are leading our country to destruction! Anyone who needs help or any other information about their relatives, please contact "D". "D" stands for "Dozor"

The auto AI translation above is a little rough but the three subheadings are supposed to be as follows: “by state” means the actual strength on paper, and “in stock” is the actual real strength on hand. You can see “on paper” there is supposed to be 243 total troops, including officers. But in reality there are a mere 99 in this “battalion”. Battalions are supposed to have as many as 500-800. Similarly, for tanks it shows 21 total in the ‘battalion’, which is more like a tank company by NATO standards. Don’t be surprised if only a fraction of those 21 even function at any given time.

A few last disparate items:

Russia continues major paralyzing strikes to Ukraine’s operational rear. Here a massive ammo depot was seen blowing sky high in Sumy, with secondaries confirmed fizzling off long afterwards:

Ukraine’s attempts to dig fortifications are being disrupted by Russian drones as always, just in time for Russian creeping offensives over the border:

—

With news that Russia and the US are continuing discussions about reactivating the Nord Stream gas pipeline (remember Witkoff’s statements about joint Russian-US LNG to Europe?), German elites themselves are doing everything in their power to impoverish their citizens for the sake of ‘hurting’ Russia:

Germany continues to gaslight its own population and says NordStream is bad for the climate and would DESTROY the German DEMOCRACY! The author is German government employee Felix Ekardt, the head of the Leipzig Research Center for Sustainability and Climate Policy and professor at the University of Rostock on policy concepts for more sustainability.

—

Medvedev was shown demonstrations of new Russian anti-drone systems being developed, including what appear to be laser systems:

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council ordered the deployment of weapons based on new physical principles to protect against UAV attacks New air defense systems use lasers to destroy small targets. Medvedev emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using UAVs as actively as possible to strike at civilian infrastructure facilities in the Russian Federation. RVvoenkor

In the meantime, the ‘Leonidas’ system being developed in conjunction with Palantir’s Project Warp Speed is developing an anti-swarm microwave system:

‘Vaporize’ drones in milliseconds — Epyrus claim next-gen ‘Leonidas’ tech, powered by Palantir Warp Speed OS, will take out drones without ammunition

—

Zaluzhny announces that Ukraine doesn’t have enough people to reach Moscow even if all women in the country were drafted:

—

Meanwhile, Zelensky announces that Putin will ‘definitely’ soon die, and then everything will be over for Russia. Does he know something we don’t?

—

Top Ukrainian researchers conducted an indepth study in conjunction with Radio Free Europe pertaining to the total damage caused by Ukraine’s strike campaign against Russian energy infrastructure since last year. Their final tally found a whopping $886 million dollars in damage done.

All those big flashy oil refinery and gas infrastructure hits that made such good PR splashes amounted to less than $1 billion in damages. Meanwhile, Russia comfortably guzzles $20B per month in just oil revenue alone.

So, Ukraine’s desperate hail mary campaign has effectively reduced a single month of revenue by less than 5%.

Meanwhile, Russia did at least $200B of damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure by one measure:

Next time you see Ukraine’s flashy attacks, be reminded of how futile they actually are in the grand scheme of things.

—

As a last item, here’s one Russian analyst’s thought-provoking take on Macron’s “peacekeeper” Trojan horse. He has a good point—the definition of ‘peacekeepers’ is meant to be a neutral force that ‘separates the two sides’, rather than a force that increases the combat power of one side in order to potentially carry out attacks against its adversary. It’s mostly a moot point anyway, as failed-state Europe has no concensus and even if they did send troops, they would not enjoy the privileges of Article 5. But it’s a noteworthy assessment, either way:

French President Emmanuel Macron said the "peacekeeping force" Europe wants to send to Ukraine would be able to give a "military response" if attacked. If we put aside diplomatic equivocations, this means the following: France and, possibly, other EU countries are considering the possibility of introducing armed units into Ukrainian territory, which will officially be called “peacekeeping forces.” However, they will not be peacekeepers in the classic UN sense – neutral observers, but rather combat units. But first, let's sort out the terminology. Real peacekeepers are those who are in the conflict zone with the purpose of separating the parties. They are introduced with the consent of both parties and with a clear international mandate. Here, we see the armed forces of one of the parties to the conflict, which are essentially legalized in the combat zone under a different name and exclusively on the side of Ukraine. This is the first step towards NATO becoming a full-fledged party to the conflict. If these “peacekeepers” are attacked – and in a war zone this is inevitable – Paris and Brussels (and not only them) will have a pretext for “retaliatory measures”. And now France, and possibly other European countries (for example, Great Britain) will find themselves in a state of direct military conflict with Russia. The only demonstration of what awaits the French if they intervene could be a pinpoint strike on the location of foreign mercenaries, resulting in significant losses. Such an incident would clearly demonstrate that the presence of Western troops in Ukraine automatically makes them a legitimate target, and no formulations about “peacekeeping” will change this fact. If a significant number of foreign soldiers are killed as a result of the strike, this will be a powerful signal to Paris and other European countries: any attempts to introduce a contingent under any pretext will lead to inevitable consequences. Official Paris is apparently not bothered by past arrivals at hotels and locations with French troops. And in vain.

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed the read, I would greatly appreciate if you subscribed to a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work, so that I may continue providing you with detailed, incisive reports like this one.

Alternatively, you can tip here: buymeacoffee.com/Simplicius

Share

Leave a comment