Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

In this SMO style conflict, there are several scripted 'reality' TV shows going on, breathless reporting on nano-tactical events, endless 'peace' talks, and tit for tat long distance strikes. All have some underlying substance, but are magnified or diminished for 'optics'. Why? Because the so called Russo-Ukrainian War is at most one theatre in something much larger and in any case at this point not decisive of larger events.

De-dollarisation is the biggest elephant in the room. Control of global trade routes, control of energy flows, and access to critical raw materials will decide the game. Thus all of the sound and fury about Taiwan, Greenland, Venezuela, and Iran. Making the west look like a viable contender in the Great Game is critical to keeping the confidence game essential to the dollar Ponzi going. Thus the positive optics must flow and the Mighty Wurlitzer pipes continue to broadcast the lies. When the west has to resort to a neo-barter system to obtain real goods from the other 7 billion people, it's over.

PS: in Soviet times the USSR minted a gold coin equivalent to a British gold sovereign for foreign trade purposes. The reason was the Ruble was not 'hard' currency. So the Soviets had to export commodities or use gold to do trade. Coming soon to the golden billion.

The battlefield reporting is becoming more difficult to relate to lately. The Starlink story is ridiculous to me. Russia has its´ own ISR and battlenet ............. which is far from dependant of Elon Musk.

As far as conduct of operations, Russia does the same things all of the time, it´s a rhythm. They do things I am recognizing from Grozny. That is a long time ago. It is not complicated folks, although it is confusing to watch. The RGS makes its´plan after surveying the situation. Then they go as far as they planned for that stage and will take advantage when possible. Then they stop, reassess, gear up and prepare for the next push. When the AFU gets ready for a push, which I have no doubt the Russians can see forming, with or without Elon in the wings, they put on the stupid look to bait them even more and wait to see exactly what the AFU hits them with. Cruel but, this is real warfare. When everything that has been drained from the buildup in the AFU push, Russians firm up the line to their advantage. I mean my God, even MSC ( Military Summary ) finally woke up pointed out that Russia left a bridge intact that was serving as a conduit for the AFU Zap counter, until it appeared that all or most of the AFU units had crossed a certain river. Then the Russians destroyed the bridge.

Ladies and Gentlemen, mistakes happen and there are surprises but, neither side is running around in the fog on an LSD excursion. My take, God bless all.

