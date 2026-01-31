Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Kennewick Man
13h

‘Putin Flatters Trump With Kiev-Energy Ceasefire’

This is clearly a PR act on the part of Russia. They can wait a week then crank up the attacks and get the next truckload of candy and praise. I can assure every reader here that every word, act and related body language of Trump was studied by a rather large team of Russian psychiatrists and they mapped an optimal approach advising Putin on a path to follow.

Yoni Reinón
13h

There is a real fracture between Washington and London. Carney's speech at Davos, Starmers charm visit to China with behind the scenes deals being signed. Now the new Epstein papers targetted release hitting hard on key Brittish operators like Mandelson and... Bill Gates (a British globalist agent?) The big pharma covid scamdemic operators are being cornered too, a now a massive slam for silver prices at COMEX. It looks like this time the Iranians didnt play along with Trump theatrics after the bloody and failed color revolutions which gave the Mossad and CIA networks in the country away. Years will be needed to achieve a similar level of infiltration. And Putin just waits, sipping his tea while the enemy's camp is on fire. By the way, Kiev is tonight at a brutal -24 C... And 1 February is... Monday. This could be laughable if it wasnt for the screaming levels of pain the Ukranians are experiencing. But things wont probably ease. Trump has not redeemed a single sanction on Russia and the Russians are not stupid, they are just learning basic theatrics.

