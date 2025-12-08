Let us start off with an interesting development of Russian tank technology. The latest factory equipped anti-drone tech has become the most effective of the war so far—it is being called the Dandelion system, after the flower of its resemblance.

A new Russian passive anti-drone system, “Oduvanchik,” has started appearing on the front lines. “Oduvanchik” is a modular fiberglass structure resembling the dandelion itself. Because it is flexible, this anti-drone system allows for more confident movement in conditions where other metal structures would be damaged by tree branches. Its lightweight design improves the vehicle’s dynamic performance and reduces additional stress on the vehicle’s combat module/turret rotation mechanisms.

An increasing number of tanks and armored vehicles on both sides are being equipped with such systems which have thus far proven the most effective. Here’s a montage showing Russian armored movements on the front, many of which sport designs inspired by this Dandelion system, and just a general look at the types of armored monstrosities this war has yielded:

More photos:

Two Ukrainian specimens being taken out by Russian forces recently:

The truth is, beneath the veil of the ‘unstoppable drone scourge’, armored vehicles have gradually become quite well-adapted to drone strikes by the current point in time. A recent post from analyst Michael Kofman highlights this fact:

As can be seen, the recent ‘cope cage’ advancements have effectively made many armored vehicles nearly invulnerable to drones. You simply will never be able to stop an endless supply of anything. Even small-arms rounds will eventually stop a tank if you fire enough of them. Eating 70 drones before being stopped could only be considered a successful defensive system—and 30-40 is not much worse. The problem is, drones are so ubiquitous that apparently even that is not quite good enough, but many Russian armored assaults still successfully ward off these drone attacks and are only eventually stopped by some combination of mines and other munitions.

Other technologies continue to evolve, for instance this jet-powered Russian Geran-3 seen for the first time in all its glory flying over Ukraine—note the superior speed and sonic attributes compared to the famous ‘lawnmower’ that started it all:

In fact, Russian Geran drones are now so varied in their different variants, Ukrainians have even spotted ones which carry air-to-air missiles in order to shoot down pursuing Ukrainian jets and helicopters:

📝Hunter Geran📝 Russian UAVs equipped with air-to-air missiles Just recently we reported on the emergence of Geran modifications to combat enemy aircraft. And now, here we have — confirmation of objective evidence. Judging by the footage posted online, the drone is being fitted with an R-60 short-range air-to-air missile. It is equipped with a thermal homing head and can hit targets up to 10 kilometers away. 📌 Combined with other recent modifications, this new upgrade significantly expands the capabilities of the Geran drones, which can now target helicopters, light aircraft, and even AFU fighter jets. ❗️The effectiveness of this new modification remains to be evaluated, but the mere fact of its appearance will pin down Ukrainian aviation’s actions in intercepting Gerans — they won’t be able to “hunt” them as easily as before.

Video of a Ukrainian counter-drone pursuing this new Russian missile-armed Geran:

—

The situation on the front, as always, continues to get worse for Ukraine. A series of posts from Ukrainian officials and military figures highlights this. First, from former press secretary to Zelensky, Julia Mendel, is a must-read:

Next, NYT quotes a Ukrainian platoon commander as he ‘marvels’ at Russia’s many resource advantages:

“Neither by day nor by night do they give us peace,” Oleh said. He marveled at Russia’s resources, including night vision, resupply aircraft and soldiers. “If we have three people, they have 30,” he said. “How much manpower they have is just unreal.” “But,” he added, “they also did not expect that we would fight for so long.”

Officially, Russia’s population is only three times larger than that of Ukraine: there is no way it should be able to field logarithmic multiples of Ukraine’s manpower in this way; unless, of course, Ukraine is suffering logarithmic multiples of casualties compared to Russia.

—

On the front, Russian forces have captured nearly everything up to the Haichur river, with Gulyaipole now cut off from logistics on all but one side:

Gulyaipole itself is being stormed from multiple directions, with outer districts being slowly broken through and seized:

The Mirnograd situation is virtually self-explanatory, with the noose around it strengthened:

Russian troops are working slowly and methodically to clean up the town as they are utilizing a casualty-averse, safety-first approach. This results in not much losses for Russians while they slowly clear out Ukrainian positions, which are now mostly in the basements of buildings—with the help, of course, of massive thermobaric bombs, as showcased last time. As always, the Ukrainians are being resupplied entirely by heavy drones, but their situation is predictably dire.

It can also be seen Russian forces have been storming neighboring Grishino, circled in yellow above.

Next, Seversk has taken a turn for the worse for the AFU, with Russian forces having been geolocated planting a flag in the city center earlier today:

All indications from military channels is that this city may be next to fall in the very near future.

Ukrainian post about Seversk:

—

Lastly, yesterday Russia ripped Ukraine with another massive air attack on the energy grid, which has again caused widespread blackouts and panic.

Kiev has been spotted running ancient locomotives, particularly as train depots were destroyed, as can be seen in the second half of the video below:

While the West continues to decry these attacks, few seem to recall NATO’s attitude toward strikes on the Serbian energy grid in the 90s:

