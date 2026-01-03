Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Denis
12h

Finally, it appears the Russian army is piercing through the AFU defensive lines to cut off Odessa.

It's too early to know the size of the attack force and the level of intensity Russia plans to apply, but I like the idea. Possibly, I've been annoyingly adamant about Russia making a large penetration behind enemy lines. At last, the moment has arrived. We have a breakthrough.

I'd like to see the Russians cut off the southern area of Odessa and cut off all AFU forces now caught inside the Russians' new Maginot line and tell them that they can either surrender and receive fair treatment or die. There is no third option.

A significant move by Russia now could be the final push needed to break the enemy's morale to fight on.

The time is right.

AFU forces are weakened, short of men and supplies.

Russian forces are stronger, better equipped, and have plenty of artillery and things that go boom, as well as uncontested air superiority. AFU frontline forces in the south will crumble against the combined Russian forces at their rear. They're sitting ducks if they try to retreat without resupply, and they can't get reinforcements.

The Russian Breakthrough could be looked at as a Custer's Last Stand moment.

A time when one decisive Russian offensive was AFU's terminal moment, realizing that no matter what, the war is LOST.

The war in Ukraine is nearly over. Soon will be setting of the conditions for peace.

Who wins the peace? That's the next point of debate soon.

abcdefg
12h

It really is black humour thinking the Ukrainians would target shipping in international waters, and then target Putin directly. They will complain endlessly once their Odessa infrastructure is completely destroyed and their economy sinks even faster.

