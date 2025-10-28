Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

V900
4h

“HURR DURR who would have thought that a cheap but sufficiently effective weapon produced in mass numbers could be a war winning weapon?!”

Gee I don’t know… Does the name T34 ring a bell?

“Western experts” truly deserve to be mercilessly mocked.

3h

In brief, the Russians are managing a war in the classic manner:

Recruitment, training, and conservation of manpower.

Development, production, and deployment of weapons and reconnaissance systems.

Attending to logistics, food, fuel, ammunition, all the boring stuff not seen in video games.

The RF is winning the body exchange ratio big time and also gaining ground.

So what if it takes years, there is no time limit, no end to history.

Any mature adult lacking a cocaine habit or ADHD can appreciate this.

The owners of the combined west are engaged in profiteering and narrative management:

Not only is it what they know how to do, it is what they need to do.

Their economic system is dying and they need to loot what they can while they can.

As long as they can keep their proles misinformed and passive, it's all good.

