Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
François Hollandaise's avatar
François Hollandaise
10h

It’s about time stronger measures were taken. This needs to end before the European trash leadership finds a way to false flag us into a new world war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
64 replies
N Bear's avatar
N Bear
9h

Like I keep saying: Ukraine men would rather die in a trench than say no to a 5 foot jewish comedian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
50 replies
352 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Simplicius76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture