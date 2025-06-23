Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

frankly
The US will curse the day they went to war against Iran. Biggest mistake ever.

Denis
Welcome to the New World Order

The overlords create conditions that pit us against one another and profit from both sides.

Such oligarchs may conflict with one another, but they're all in the same club.

You think BRICS is any different than the Empire? It's all the same.

BRICS supports the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Developments rule-based order?

BRICS supports “global governance” and “the central role of the United Nations in the international system”.

BRICS supports the leading role of the IMF in global finance

BRICS supports public-private parStrengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security vs Building a Just World and a Sustainable Partnerships to help nations achieve their Sustainable Development Goals.

BRICS supports the reduction and removal of greenhouse gases to combat climate change.

BRICS supports the creation of carbon markets.

BRICS supports the World Health Organization and its “central coordinating role” in strengthening “the international pandemic prevention, preparedness and response system”.

BRICS supports the development of vaccines.

BRICS supports “digital transformation” using 5G and other "emerging technologies”.

Russia's oligarchs have dual citizenship with Israel, just like the US does.

The scamdemic was a global event with all countries pushing the toxic slide.

The only three world leaders who opposed the vaccine were liquidated.

Welcome to the New World Order and its One World Government.

