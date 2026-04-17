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KomradDirty's avatar
KomradDirty
16h

It's time for Russia to take the gloves off, if the Euros aren't willing to see common sense maybe they'll find some sanity in the smoking ruins of an oreshnik strike

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Bash's avatar
Bash
16h

Zero. That's the chances of Russia doing anything. In fact zero is too big a number. They allowed themselves to be boiled so many times already that it doesnt even matter anymore.

Yes, russia is fighting the whole of europe essentially but they limited themselves to the territory of ukraine. And the slow motion war means that even europe had enough time to scale up manufacturing and production. Reestablishing deterrence is impossible, its 2 years too late

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