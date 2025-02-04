Some interesting developments have produced hints as to how Ukraine’s end game may shape up. Zelensky is being increasingly viewed as a problem by the Trump-Kellogg team, because of his mulishness and refusal to budge on any of the core concessions viewed as necessary to ending the war. Now, apparently a concensus around this same conclusion is forming in Europe as well.

As evidence of this, we have an official release from Russia’s foreign intelligence service of the SVR, which outlines a plan by NATO members to discredit Zelensky as the kickoff to a campaign to eventually flush him in order to install someone more amenable to unconditional peace talks.

This is from the official SVR Russian government site:

The press office release in full:

03.02.2025 The press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation reports that, according to information received by the SVR, NATO headquarters are increasingly thinking about a change of power in Ukraine. Brussels believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon be unable to contain the growing onslaught of the Russian army. With the coming to power in the United States, D. Trump's decision increases uncertainty about the continuation of military assistance that the West will be able to provide to Kiev. The NATO leadership considers it necessary at all costs to preserve the remnants of Ukraine as an anti-Russian springboard. It is supposed to "freeze" the conflict by bringing the warring parties to a dialogue about the "beginning of its settlement". At the same time, Washington and Brussels agree that the main obstacle to the implementation of such a scenario is V. Zelensky, who is called "spent material"on the Western sidelines. NATO would like to get rid of the head of the Kiev regime, ideally as a result of pseudo-democratic elections. According to the alliance's calculations, they could take place in Ukraine no later than the fall of this year. On the eve of the election campaign, NATO headquarters are preparing a large-scale operation to discredit Zelensky. It is planned, in particular, to make public information about the appropriation personally by the "president" and members of his team only from funds intended for the purchase of ammunition, more than $ 1.5 billion. In addition, it is planned to reveal the scheme for the withdrawal of Zelensky and his entourage abroad of the monetary allowance of 130 thousand dead Ukrainian servicemen who continue to be listed as alive and serving on the front line. It is also planned to make public the facts of the involvement of the "supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine" in repeated cases of the sale of large quantities of Western military equipment transferred to Kiev free of charge to various groups in African countries. Thus, the fact that the time of the "overdue" Zelensky is numbered is understood even in NATO. It is only a pity that this understanding was given at the cost of the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens. Press Office SVR of Russia 03.02.2025

So, the above states that Ukrainian elections must be held no later than this coming Fall because the AFU situation is that precarious that Zelensky needs to be ousted this year in order to prevent a total Russian take over of Ukraine. We saw in my last piece that beacons of Western thought are now naming 2026 as the year that Russian tanks will roll through both Kiev and Lvov, with Budanov intimating that after this coming summer, Ukraine will begin facing ‘existential’ potentialities.

This is in line with earlier theories from months ago that Trump would initiate an “audit” of Ukraine, which would conveniently find vast corruption to the point of allowing Trump to ‘wash his hands’ of Zelensky and Ukraine at large, dumping them on Europe.

Take with a grain of salt, but Legitimny reports:

#hearings

Our source reports that the Trump team has already begun an audit of the Ukrainian case. Corruption schemes for billions of dollars, where all the highest ranks up to Ermak and his puppets are involved.

Information about this has not yet been disclosed. If Zelensky continues to drag out the war, then in the spring of 2025 the world can see a lot of interesting materials and facts.

Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine-Russia Keith Kellogg is now slated to arrive in Kiev on February 11th for a one-on-one with Zelensky, perhaps to personally convey the above messaging as a final ultimatum to the doomed leader.

According to the Ukrainian publication, citing its own sources, Kellogg is expected to arrive in Ukraine after February 11 to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky. After his visit to Ukraine, Kellogg will travel to Europe for talks and then attend the Munich Security Conference.

European leaders however are still attempting to cling on, again announcing some special upcoming meetings to build solidarity around Ukrainian support in light of Trump’s signaled disengaged hostility.

Some of that was expressed in a new leaked call between famed Russian pranksters ‘Vovan & Lexus’ and German Bundestag CDU member Johann Wadephul. In the call, European Council on Foreign Relations member Wadephul calls Russia a perpetual ‘enemy’, and says the AfD is politically ‘under control’ by the other power factions and will “never have a role in state or federal politics”, according to the European deep state agent.

Either way, it’s now clear that some of the old predicted vectors are potentially coming to fruition, with the powers-that-be needing to sweep Zelensky aside to keep Russia from taking control of their vast investment instrument of Ukraine.

The problem is, of course, that they continue to believe their own fraudulent propaganda as to Russia’s ‘vulnerability’. You see, their own false intelligence, once designed to sustain the war, is now working against them. The deep state-run intel agencies once sought to continue the war at all costs to bleed Russia, and did this by vastly over-exaggerating Russian losses while downplaying Ukrainian ones. This served its purpose for a time when it was still up in the air whether Russia could actually be defeated or not.

But now that it’s become obvious Ukraine is on a trajectory of total defeat, the very propaganda wellspring that once served such a powerful purpose has now made it impossible for the West to extricate itself from Ukraine. It is now too far into the game to admit everything they told us was wrong, and that Russia is actually powerful and Ukraine totally devastated. So now they’re forced into this awkward and contradictory hand-waving ritual wherein they must still maintain the line that Russia has been devastated with vastly disproportionately higher losses, yet the war must be brought to an end immediately because an unstoppable Russia stands to totally overrun a broken and defeated Ukraine.

It’s possible that as part of the ‘unveiling’ of Ukraine’s corruption, Trump could also choose to pull the wool off Ukraine’s true casualty figures—he’s already hinted as such with statements about casualties being in the millions, and much higher on both sides than acknowledged. But the fact of the matter remains, that Trump has not demonstrated any plausible leverage which could force Russia to the negotiating table at a time of Ukraine’s terminal decline.

Latest reports indicate that OPEC and the Saudis are not willing to play ball with Trump’s unrealistic demands for oil price reductions. From Wall Street Journal:

The United States is unlikely to be able to significantly increase oil production despite the policy of the US President Donald Trump administration to increase supplies of American energy resources, at the same time, Trump's oil policy could lead to a split with Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal writes, citing informed sources and US officials. According to the newspaper's sources, representatives of Saudi Arabia told former US officials that the kingdom does not want to contribute to an increase in global oil supplies, and some of the former officials passed this message on to Trump's team. The OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee, co-chaired by Russia and Saudi Arabia, has decided not to change its current oil production policy, a representative of one of the delegations told Interfax. According to Bloomberg, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting that OPEC+ should stick to its current policy.

So, Saudi Arabia and OPEC have no interest in dropping oil to $45, as per Kellogg’s unrealistic dreams. That means no leverage exists that could possibly get Russia to the table other than using Russia’s top allies to apply pressure. Out of desperation, the US now seeks to mildly threaten China and India into putting their weight on Russia to end the war, but why would China want to help the empire shift focus to Taiwan so easily?

Establishment elites have been rattled by the recent hints that Washington will be pushing Zelensky into an election he’s certain to lose:

Politico above disgraces itself with naked apologia for undemocratic norms, implying that holding elections would allow Russia to meddle with ‘democracy’, yet completely ignoring the fact that not holding elections is far worse than merely ‘meddling’, but is an outright abrogation of democracy itself:

Kyiv, for its part, fears that holding elections at this juncture would imperil Ukrainian cohesion and open the country up to destabilizing Russian influence campaigns.

They quote a Ukrainian former minister in essentially validating that powers are aligning to remove Zelensky from his illegitimate seat:

A former Ukrainian minister, who was granted anonymity to freely discuss the sensitive subject, told POLITICO that “the alignment on elections between Washington and Moscow is worrisome,” adding, “I see it as the first evidence that Trump and Putin agree that they want Zelenskyy out.”

As a brief aside: the article goes to great lengths to even further justify not holding elections ‘during time of war’. What’s interesting is how shamelessly Western establishment sources have recently been able to justify the total annulment of elections, and the democratic process in general. It may seem tired to say at this point, but the manner in which the Romanian election cancellation was swiftly and almost indifferently brushed aside as a kind of procedural given was shocking. The same went for Georgia’s elections, and how readily Salome Zourabichvili’s illegal attempts to spurn the people’s vote were justified with cheers in the West, without even the slightest scruple or precaution. If Putin had declared martial law like Zelensky and stayed past his mandate, we would never hear the end of it, and a record round of sanctions would likely follow suit. All pretense has been shucked aside as it has become normalized in the West to entirely write off the electoral process if it does not suit the political exigencies of the moment; it’s shocking to witness this rapidly metastasizing political decay of the West.

But getting back: It’s apparent that Trump has no real strategy and is still winging it on Ukraine, as evidenced by the recent start-and-stop arms debacle:

Does this mean Trump would be open to eventually ‘opening up the flood gates’ of major arms, should Putin spurn peace overtures? It’s hard to believe, because Trump has just been very vocal in his conviction that Europe must at the minimum match US’ previous financial commitments to Ukraine, and this seems unlikely as Europe is no closer to any form of concensus or solidarity, and is in fact fracturing more. So how would Trump open up such ‘flood gates’ while contradicting his stance, since it would cost inordinately more American dollars in relation to Europe’s support to do so?

As such, we can only assume that Ukraine will continue getting some bare minimum amount of aide, but not any ‘surge’-like shipments that could fend off Russia in any way. Thus, the only real chance for survival in the interim that Ukraine has left is to lower the mobilization age, which could buy them perhaps another year or year and a half at most. But Zelensky appears adamantly against this without major weapon surge guarantees—and on the eve of a potential forced election he’s unlikely to carry out an order that would be certain political suicide.

We can only surmise that the ambiguity and mystique surrounding Trump’s salvation of Ukraine will float Ukrainian hopes for a few months longer, in a kind of period of ‘hopeful delirium’. But somewhere around late spring or summertime, when it begins to dawn that Trump has no magic elixir, Ukraine’s political turmoil could begin coming to a terminal head, in one way or another. This would likely coincide with another more major springtime offensive push from Russia that would see pressure being put on several more axes, which would tighten the yoke around the AFU to boiling point extremes.

Another from Legitimny:

#hearings

Our source reports that independent Western think tanks predicted a negative scenario for Ukraine.



If the war lasts until January-March 2026, the Ukrainian army with a probability of 62% will lose its combat effectiveness, which will lead to large-scale collapse of the defense borders, launch a case with internal qualities and Maidans, which is likely to lead to surrender.



Zelensky (and his sponsors) know about this scenario, but he has been given the task of his «sponsors », to risk the future of Ukraine, for the sake of a personal future, and future demartis / globalists who are ready to sacrifice Ukraine for the sake of their game against Trump.



Otherwise, [Zelensky] will be completely merged. Perhaps even eliminated, and according to the media they will say that a Russian hypersonic rocket / killer hit, etc.

And it is unlikely that someone will ask a question, and why they have not eliminated it all the years, and then they suddenly decided.



So he pulls with a peaceful case, trying to extend the war as long as possible.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that in tune with the above discussion around Trump’s hardball approach, Trump released this new ‘interesting’ statement regarding Ukraine today, wherein he appeared to imply that any further assistance would have to be at the expense of major Ukrainian concessions of their most valued rare earth minerals:

What an “ally”. If that was Putin demanding Ukraine’s natural resources in exchange for a friendly ‘relations’, he would be demonized to hell and back and his statements used as justification for Ukraine to join the other adversarial side. What has Russia ever done to Ukraine in line with this level of disrespect, that Ukraine should have persecuted Russian speakers and culture, spit in Russia’s face, and back-stabbed it?

Either way, it shows Trump’s continued support to Ukraine is not guaranteed, which adds quite the wrinkle to Ukraine’s future.

For his part, Arestovich made a prediction for Trump easily ‘dismissing’ Zelensky:

It was followed by a very frank admission where Arestovich, with no frills, declared: “We have lost the war.”

What more can one say?

Your support is invaluable. If you enjoyed the read, I would greatly appreciate if you subscribed to a monthly/yearly pledge to support my work, so that I may continue providing you with detailed, incisive reports like this one.

Alternatively, you can tip here: buymeacoffee.com/Simplicius

Share

Leave a comment