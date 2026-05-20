Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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Kenneth's avatar
Kenneth
7h

"locked up just like Hitler at Nuremberg."

I must have missed that day's history class.

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7 replies
ann watson's avatar
ann watson
7h

I would love to see Russia get back its cities Kiev and Odessa.

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