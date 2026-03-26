Quietly, it appears, the Russian Spring offensive season has kicked off, though perhaps with a rocky start.

There have been several Ukrainian reports of a major uptick of Russian operations and assaults this past week, including of the mechanized variety. One report in particular claims that a major mechanized assault in the Krasny Lyman direction was stopped by the AFU, with serious Russian losses:

Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps says it stopped Russia’s biggest mechanized push on the Lyman-Borova axis on March 19. Russia hit 7 directions with 500+ troops, 28 armored vehicles and 100+ bikes and buggies. The corps reports 405 Russian casualties.

No doubt the losses, as per usual, are exaggerated, particularly because one of the sources used is some “since-deleted” post from an obscure “Russian account”, which is suspicious.

That said, any time documented offensive action produces little documented territorial gains we can assume the assault likely failed. But that does not mean everyone necessarily perished, but rather that some type of losses were suffered and the attackers wisely chose to retreat and regroup—which is how it normally works.

One Russian channel writes:

The Krasnolimanskoe direction Our sources report that on March 19, the commander of the 144th Motor Rifle Division, Major General Dmitry Mikhailov, sent significant forces of the division he was in charge of to attack the enemy’s positions... The outcome was tragic. The Ukrainians claim to have destroyed more than 80 units of motor vehicles, 3 tanks, 11 BMPs and BTRs, 5 artillery pieces, one “Sunburn” anti-aircraft missile system, and about 160 drones. Of course, we shouldn’t trust this statistic. But even if we divide these figures by 5, the picture is still unpleasant.

Other directions were likewise activated. There were reports of Russian troops or DRGs having made it into the center of Konstantinovka, with one geolocation showing about here:

Russians make the push into central Konstantinovka. A big move. They are seen expanding nearly a mile deep into the city from their previous positions to take up an electricity substation in the industrial section.

Geolocation: 48.514703, 37.706542

Granted, Ukrainian analysts have claimed the Russian infiltration was a one-off that was eliminated and no consolidation was made—so we will have to wait and see.

There was other movement, particularly on the Zaporozhye axis, although as per the recent usual, Ukraine had positive movement as well. Namely, the yellow-circled Rizdyvanka was apparently retaken by AFU, as Russian forces did not quite consolidate a presence there:

But just south of it on the west-Gulyaipole line, Russian forces have apparently made a massive blitz-expansion of the gray zone. Granted, ever-cautious Suriyak has colored it gray (or ‘lightly colored’) as true consolidation has not been seen yet.

These attempts to advance continue toward Verkhnya Tersa from three axes, bypassing Tsvitkove. Further south, from Hirke, reconnaissance and infiltration Russian troops have managed to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory, taking advantage of the shortage of troops in this section of the Ukrainian defense line, reaching the outskirts of Novoselivka. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to advance south of Zaliznychne and west of the railway line, where infiltration groups are near Huliaipilske, as well as in Myrne, where Ukrainian soldiers are still hiding.

Should Russian forces consolidate this area it will prove a major breakthrough that extends almost to the other side of the next Ukrainian defensive and logistics line running up from Orekhov.

The War Enters Its Doldrums Phase

With the battlefield updates out of the way, let us discuss the current frontline trends. Many believe the war has entered a kind of doldrums phase, wherein public interest has waned for the time being, and Russia has lost its edge in the progression-narrative it previously maintained.

Part of the ‘perception’ of this has to do with the Iranian conflict taking center stage, which coincided with the late winter and rasputitsa period of inactivity. But it does go beyond that, and it’s a topic worth exploring.

Ukrainian bean-counters tell us March has seen Russia’s lowest advances in over two years:

Social media is rife with stories and “investigative reports” claiming that Russian losses have reached stratospheric levels, with top Ukrainian officials claiming Russia is for the first time losing more men than it is recruiting. Other daily stories abound of Russia’s economic collapse, etc.

As I had written last time, this swell of narratives has been weaponized into an information campaign meant to paint Putin’s “regime” as on the brink, with Russian war efforts having reached some calamitous point of no return. The question arises on more and more people’s minds: is there any truth to it all?