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Vlad K's avatar
Vlad K
12hEdited

First of all, Kartapolov's statement was totally misinterpreted by many Russian military bloggers, who suggested that he walked back on MFA statement and "told that there will be no strikes on decision making centers" (false, if you read the actual article in Parlamentskaya Gazeta/pnp RU). Let me quote the beginning of this article (machine-translated) as it's extremely clear:

"Russian forces will carry out systematic strikes against decision-making centers on Ukrainian territory: command posts, control bodies of various branches of the armed forces, as well as state institutions. This opinion was shared with Parlamentskaya Gazeta on May 26 by the chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrey Kartapolov, commenting on a Foreign Ministry statement urging foreigners to leave Kyiv as soon as possible and advising civilians not to approach military and administrative infrastructure facilities. Details are provided in our special interview."

The problem with most Russian military bloggers is well-known and I've already tried to highlight this issue before in the comments (in short, there are a lot of incompetent fools who have Telegram channels with a lot of bot-subscribers and whose only purpose is producing doom content as it brings a lot of hype; helps them sell ads and gain political influence; yes, that includes that FighterBomber guy cited here regularly lately—he's supposedly an ex-pilot/navigator, yet he's frankly a moron as obvious to anyone who actually has links with the military; he was caught on blatant fakes many times; but even when bloggers like him don't post obvious fakes they often misinterpret the events and provide opinions that have no ground; please note that most of the data related to Russian military activity is top-secret (so nobody would leak it to bloggers) and so whatever most military bloggers post is either content from UKR or Western side or just some nonsense they invented; I highly recommend subscribing to some competent Russian Telegram ex-military bloggers like reserve colonel Vladimir Trukhan and the channel "Позывной Кацман" - sadly, they're available only in Russian and some stuff is hard to translate).

So, Kartapolov clearly explained that Russia is not interesting in striking Rada and other useless government buildings and instead will strike actual military-related targets exactly as mentioned in the Russian MFA statement (if you didn't read it, it was about targeting Ukranian defense sector (usually related to UAV production and operation) in Kiev plus the decision making centers and command centers.

The obvious answer "why now" is what Simplicius has guessed - they're mixed with the diplomatic and civilian buildings. Human shield, yes.

Furthermore, if you read Russian MFA statement produced by the Russian ambassador to Germany after his latest visit to German MFA, the following was stated:

"The Russian ambassador used the opportunity to make it unequivocally clear to the German side that our patience has run out. He drew attention to the statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 25, 2026, which contains recommendations to ensure the evacuation of foreign citizens and diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital. He urged that this warning be taken with the utmost seriousness."

Russia is extremely clear about what's going to happen. There might be harm and death of the non-evacuated foreign citizens and diplomatic personnel as a collateral damage - Russia is finally ready to go for it. It doesn't matter whether the personnel will be evacuated or not as the warning is issued and delivered to everyone on the highest possible official level by Russian MFA.

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Octavia Moya's avatar
Octavia Moya
13h

Maybe Medvedev can launch into another unhinged, toothless bromide to compensate for the spinelessness of his superiors. This is just pathetic.

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