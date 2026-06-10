Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge

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Victor's avatar
Victor
14hEdited

Russia has no inventory or production problems. But I know who does.

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Jullianne's avatar
Jullianne
13hEdited

Lone suicide bombers brought down the twin towers. Ukraine can continue to take pot shots at Russia until western europe drops its support, which is coming sooner than folks think. The denouement is a ticking financial bomb in the heart of euroland, not any action in Ukraine itself, although that is where the real consequence will land.

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