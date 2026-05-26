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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
11h

the diplomatic evacuation warning is the detail that changes the probability calculus here. Russia has been striking Kyiv for three years. it has never previously issued a formal advance warning to Western diplomatic missions to leave. governments do not send that kind of notice for strikes they have already been conducting. they send it when the targeting rules are about to change.

the question of whether Bankova or the Rada actually gets hit is secondary to what the warning itself reveals about intent. even if the initial strikes stay within the pattern of military-industrial targeting, the evacuation notice creates the legal and diplomatic preconditions for hitting government buildings in a later wave. the groundwork is being laid whether or not it gets used immediately.

the Zelensky preemptive strike threat against Belarus is the other variable worth pricing. if Ukraine hits Belarusian territory, the war expands into a second theatre with a completely different set of alliance obligations. the probability of that happening has been near zero for three years. it is no longer near zero, and thats a shift that most positioning hasnt absorbed yet.

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The Synthesis's avatar
The Synthesis
11h

You frame this as a binary: does Russia hit Bankova, or doesn't it? But the more revealing signal might be the infrastructure targeting you describe lower in the piece. Water treatment plants, power transformers inside protective sarcophagi, all hit with fiber-optic drones precise enough to thread physical defenses. A capital that can't keep its lights on or water running loses its function as a seat of government without anyone ever having to order a strike on the Rada. The diplomatic evacuation warnings might be less about what's coming and more about providing legal cover for what's already underway.

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